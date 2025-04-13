Parasitic Infection Linked To Cervical Cancer Risk Even After Treatment, Study Finds

New Delhi: New research has revealed that Schistosoma haematobium (S. haematobium), a parasitic infection affecting millions globally, can trigger cancer-related gene activity in the cervical lining, with changes becoming even more pronounced after treatment.

Presented at the ‘ESCMID Global 2025’ in Austria, this pivotal study sheds new light on how this often-overlooked parasitic disease may contribute to cervical cancer risk at the molecular level.

Certain cancer-related biological pathways became more active post-treatment, particularly those involved in inflammation, tissue remodelling and the breakdown of protective barriers in the cervix.

These changes were linked to increased blood vessel formation, activation of tumour-related processes, and reduced programmed cell death (apoptosis)—a key mechanism for eliminating abnormal cells.

“The findings suggest that infection may trigger molecular changes that make women more vulnerable to cancer-related processes in the cervix, especially after treatment,” explained Dr. Anna Maria Mertelsmann, lead study author.

One particularly concerning observation was the downregulation of genes responsible for maintaining cervical tissue integrity, including claudins and tight junction proteins. This loss of protective function could facilitate HPV infection and persistence, a major risk factor for cervical cancer, said Mertelsmann.

The research shows that women who received “praziquantel” treatment exhibited more genetic changes linked to cancer than those with an active infection,” Dr Mertelsmann added. “This raises critical questions about the long-term effects of treatment and highlights the need for careful post-treatment monitoring.”

This study, published in the journal BEYOND, serves as an important first step in understanding the role of S. haematobium in cervical cancer, and a larger study following 180 women over 12 months is currently underway to confirm these findings.

Future research will also explore whether women who have had schistosomiasis are at greater risk of cervical cancer due to long-term HPV infections.

Researchers stress the need for greater awareness of Female Genital Schistosomiasis (FGS), as many women with S. haematobium are also affected by this difficult-to-diagnose condition.

“Women diagnosed with S. haematobium should be closely monitored for early signs of cervical tissue abnormalities,” she emphasised.

She also suggested that additional treatments — such as anti-inflammatory or immune-modulating therapies—could help counteract the harmful effects seen after treatment.

Moreover, widespread HPV vaccination could play a crucial role in reducing cervical cancer risk for women affected by schistosomiasis.