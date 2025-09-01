PCOS, Period Irregularity And Pregnancy: Diet Tweaks Backed By Experts

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a disorder in women affecting millions worldwide, more commonly leading to irregular menses, endocrine imbalance, and infertility. While normal medical treatment cannot be ruled out, fertility specialists are more than willing to consider dietary adjustment for symptomatic improvement in PCOS and normal pregnancy conception.

Adjustment with healthy food can bring hormonal balance, menstrual cycle, and conception. Dietary Adjustment for Fertility with PCOS as shared by Dr. Kaberi Banerjee, Infertility & IVF Expert, Founder & Medical Director, Advance Fertility & Gynecology Centre

1. Select Whole Low-GI Foods

Low-GI foods can keep blood glucose levels steady and reduce insulin resistance. Incorporate whole grains like brown rice, oats, millets, and whole wheat. Incorporate legumes like moong, rajma, and chana, and low-starch vegetables.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

2. Add Healthy Fats

Healthy fats like Nuts & seeds, homemade ghee in moderation, and cold-pressed oils like mustard oil or coconut oil that are widely used for Indian cooking are fine. Fatty fish can be used, but vegetarian individuals can use walnuts & flaxseeds as an alternative.

3. Add Lean Proteins

Proteins control blood sugar and take charge of hormone & muscle maintenance. Include staples like dals, paneer, eggs, and skimmed & lean proteins in chicken or fish. Additionally, having protein-rich foods in every meal in equal amounts to reap maximum energy and macronutrient balance.

4. Boost your fiber

Fiber maintains digestion, weight management, & balanced hormonal status. Load vegetables, fruits, whole dals, sprouts, and whole-wheat chapatis onto their high fiber milk.

5. Refrain from Refined Carbohydrates and Sugar

Refrain from white bread, sweets, sugary beverages, and junk foods. They produce blood sugar spikes and inflammation and aggravate PCOS symptoms. Replace them with home food made from whole foods.

6. Reach a Healthy Weight

Science has validated that slow weight loss will normalize and lead to ovulation in women with PCOS. This can be done through dietary and exercise changes.

7. Drink Plenty of Water

Water is at the center of our reproductive and metabolic well-being. Proper hydration maintains digestion, maintains kidneys, and avoids bloating, the most frequent sign of PCOS.

8. Take Some Special Supplements

The initial option and suggestion of all the physicians is vitamin supplements because they can make a woman insulin sensitive, in addition to balancing it to a normal level. And lastly, always consult a gynecologist prior to taking any regimen of supplements.

9. Practice Effective Stress Management

It is also possible that stress can drain endocrine health and, therefore, result in ovulation issues. Take a walk, do some yoga, meditate, or take a park stroll, and relax the body; overall health will be increased.

Additionally, Dr. Nishi Singh, Head, Prime IVF, shares, "Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most prevalent health issues impacting reproductive health in women. It is a condition characterized by hormonal imbalances that prevent optimal function, disrupt ovulation, and create irregular menstrual cycles, which affect fertility. PCOS can be treated with simple but consistent changes in diet and lifestyle. Eating foods that contain fiber, lean protein, and healthy fats can help to create a more stable environment to balance hormones."



"Incorporating simple changes such as drinking more water and eating smaller meals every 2-3 hours can reduce bloating and fatigue, which are common symptoms of PCOS. These symptoms are often caused by hormonal imbalances and insulin resistance associated with PCOS. Over time, regular physical activity, stress management techniques, and lifestyle changes will help to normalize menstrual cycles and increase rates of natural conception and levels of success with assisted treatments such as IVF. Being consistent is essential; fertility experts state that providing consistency and sustainable eating habits can have a positive impact. Holistic and sustainable habits take time to develop and help women with PCOS to take charge of their health, restore balance, and optimize their chances of a healthy pregnancy," she further added.

Healthy food compliance is the most critical. Follow-up evaluation of menstrual cycles and referral to a dietitian or fertility specialist who is open to learning about PCOS and individual counseling may be of great benefit. With these healthy food changes in the long term, women with PCOS can alleviate themselves to a large extent from symptoms as well as from fertility improvement.