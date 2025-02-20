PCOS Weight Loss Journey: Woman Loses 38 Kg And Shares 10 Common Mistakes To Avoid For Faster Results

Losing weight with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) can be incredibly challenging, but it’s far from impossible. A woman who successfully shed 38 kg despite battling PCOS recently shared her transformative journey on Instagram, highlighting 10 common weight loss mistakes that can hinder progress.

While PCOS can make weight loss more difficult due to hormonal imbalances, studies suggest that even a 5% reduction in body weight can significantly improve symptoms. Her experience serves as a valuable guide for others facing similar struggles.

"I wish someone had told me this earlier so I wouldn’t have made these mistakes," she wrote in her post, aiming to help others avoid the same pitfalls.

10 Common Weight Loss Mistakes to Avoid:

1. Focusing Only on the Scale:

Relying solely on weight can be misleading. Factors like water retention, muscle gain, and hormonal shifts affect the number on the scale. Instead, track progress with photos, measurements, and how you feel.

2. Skipping Meals or Severely Cutting Calories:

Extreme calorie restriction can slow your metabolism, lead to muscle loss, and trigger binge eating. A balanced diet ensures long-term success.

3. Overdoing Cardio & Ignoring Strength Training:

Cardio alone can lead to muscle loss. Incorporating strength training helps boost metabolism and enhances fat loss.

4. Falling for Fad Diets:

Diets that promise quick fixes often result in short-term success but long-term failure. Sustainable eating habits are key to lasting results.

5. Neglecting Protein Intake:

Protein supports muscle growth, aids in repair, and helps you feel fuller longer. Aim to include protein in every meal.

6. Cutting Out Healthy Fats:

Completely eliminating fats can disrupt hormonal balance. Opt for healthy fats like avocado, nuts, seeds, and olive oil.

7. Ignoring Sleep & Stress:

Poor sleep and high stress raise cortisol levels, leading to cravings and increased belly fat. Prioritize sleep and practice stress management techniques.

8. Overestimating Calories Burned During Exercise:

People often believe they burn more calories than they actually do, leading to overeating post-workout. Track calories burned for accuracy.

9. Mindless Eating:

Eating while distracted or constantly snacking can lead to unnoticed calorie intake. Practice mindful eating to stay aware of portion sizes.

10. Not Drinking Enough Water:

Dehydration can be mistaken for hunger, leading to overeating. Drinking enough water also supports digestion and metabolism.

The Takeaway: "By avoiding these mistakes and focusing on a balanced, sustainable approach, you're more likely to achieve long-term success," she concluded.

For those with PCOS or anyone on a weight loss journey, patience and consistency are key. Always consult with a healthcare provider before starting any new diet or exercise routine to ensure it aligns with your individual needs.

Remember: Sustainable weight loss is a marathon, not a sprint.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)