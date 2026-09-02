/Peptides are having a moment: Are they really safe for weight loss and anti-ageing?

A day before it was set to take place in Bengaluru's Koramangala, an invite-only gathering billed as a "Peptide Party" was called off after the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration Department stepped in. The event had been advertised on social media as an evening of "peptide tastings," music and networking for wellness enthusiasts and biohackers. But once officials caught wind of it, the FSDA sent the organisers a notice asking for details on exactly what was being offered: the composition, source, regulatory status, dosage and intended use of the peptide preparations in question. The event was pulled the very next day.
The episode may have fizzled out quickly, but it put a spotlight on something that's been quietly gaining traction in gyms, biohacking circles and social media feeds for a while now: Peptides. They're being talked about as the next big thing for weight loss, muscle recovery and anti-ageing, but how much do people actually understand about what they're putting in their bodies? We talked to experts to understand.
Mugdha Pradhan, functional medicine practitioner, certified breathwork practitioner and Founder & CEO of iThrive, breaks it down simply: "Peptides are small chains of amino acids that primarily act as signalling molecules in the entire body." She compares them to messengers that "communicate with cells and tell them how to actually perform certain functions," influencing everything from metabolism and muscle growth to immune function and tissue repair. But that targeted power is also what makes them tricky, as she puts it, "what might be useful for one person's health goal might not necessarily be quite appropriate for another."
Dr Mickey Mehta, holistic health guru and corporate coach, frames it in a more philosophical light before getting scientific. He describes peptides as "one such molecular language of communication" within the body's biological orchestra: "short chains of amino acids that can function as signalling molecules, carrying messages between cells." He's quick to add a caveat that runs through his entire conversation: "the word peptide itself does not make a product safe, natural or therapeutic."
Aman Puri, Founder of Steadfast Nutrition, zeroes in on the real-world danger of self-administration: "The main safety concerns are associated with using injectable peptides without medical supervision." Since these are injected directly into the body, he warns of a "higher risk of allergic reactions, pain or infection at the injection site, hormonal imbalances, fluctuating blood sugar levels or severe immune reactions if not taken under medical supervision."
Mugdha agrees that popularity is a poor substitute for medical guidance. "The biggest risk is assuming that because a peptide is popular, it is automatically suitable for you," she says, pointing out that dosage precision matters enormously since "peptides are used in very small quantities." Her verdict: "The problem begins when powerful interventions are treated like ordinary wellness trends."
All three experts converge on one non-negotiable point, quality control. Mugdha calls it "probably one of the most important conversations around peptides today," warning that products can be "contaminated with substances such as endotoxins, heavy metals or other unwanted compounds."
Dr Mickey puts it succinctly: "A molecule can only be as trustworthy as the process through which it is made, tested, stored and administered." He flags products sold online as "research use only" as a red flag, since they may not meet "the standards of an approved medicine for identity, purity, potency and sterility."
Aman adds that a lot of what's circulating comes from unregulated corners of the market. "Several unauthorised injectable peptides are being purchased from the grey market," he says, and are "typically not tested for safety and quality," sometimes containing "harmful substances, heavy metals, toxins and cheaper ingredient alternatives."
On the wellness-goals question, the experts are largely aligned: evidence should come before enthusiasm. Dr Mickey suggests reframing the question entirely, instead of asking "What can this peptide do for me?" people should be asking "What evidence tells us that it is safe and appropriate for me?" He notes that even approved options like semaglutide and tirzepatide "require appropriate medical assessment and monitoring," while many peptides marketed for anti-ageing "remain investigational, with limited human evidence."
Aman draws a clear line between the well-studied and the speculative. "People should only opt for those peptides whose safety and effectiveness is supported by medical science and human studies," he says, naming GLP-1 receptor agonists and insulin peptides as having "substantial human clinical evidence," unlike BPC-157 and TB-500, which he says "do not have science-backed benefits" despite their popularity for tissue repair.
Mugdha's advice is more foundational than clinical. "You cannot have poor nutrition, inadequate protein intake, nutrient deficiencies, poor sleep and chronic stress and expect a peptide to magically fix everything," she says. Her closing line sums up the mood of all three conversations: "build the structure first before you start doing the aesthetics on the structure."
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor for any questions about medical conditions.)
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