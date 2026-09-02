/Pimples or fungal acne? Expert-approved skincare tips to tackle breakouts in humid weather

If you've noticed your skin acting up the moment the humidity kicks in, you're definitely not imagining it. Sweat sits on the skin longer, oil production ramps up, pores feel clogged more often, and breakouts seem to show up out of nowhere. But not every bump you see is your usual acne, sometimes it's something else entirely, hiding behind the same itchy, irritated skin. So how do you actually tell the difference, and more importantly, what should you be putting on your face during these sticky months? We spoke to a few skin experts to break it down.
Dr Sathya Priya Sankar, Consultant, Department of Dermatology, Kinder Hospitals, Kochi, says, “Sometimes all your skin needs is a little less of skincare products and more of choosing the right products. In hot and humid weather, along with sweat and sebum, heavy makeup, sunscreen, and skincare products can clog the pores and cause acne breakouts and folliculitis.
The skincare routine needs to stay simple. Salicylic acid can be useful for acne-prone skin. It helps clear excess oil and dead skin from the pores. Niacinamide is another good option. It can help control oil and support the skin barrier.
"Humid weather can be tough on the skin. Sweat builds up. Oil levels may rise. Pores can feel clogged. Breakouts may become more frequent. There is another concern too. Some people develop small, itchy bumps during hot and humid months. These may be linked to Malassezia folliculitis, commonly called fungal acne," says Lalita Arya, CEO at DermaPuritys.
Dr Sathya reveals, "Product selection needs more care for fungal acne-prone skin. Rich creams and heavy layers may not suit everyone. A light moisturiser can be a better choice. Gentle cleansing also matters, especially after sweating.
Not every bump is acne. Fungal acne often appears as small, similar-looking bumps. It can also feel itchy. Using several acne products at once may irritate the skin further."
Dr Sathya says more sun and more heat can lead to darker skin, uneven tone, and irritation. On top of that, higher humidity may make your skin feel worse. Antioxidants, like vitamin C, may help in a morning routine. Still, it depends on how your skin reacts.
Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen right after that. Try products that are light and non-comedogenic. They should feel fine even when you are sweaty.
Also, reapply sunscreen when you need to. This matters a lot if you will be outside for hours. It also matters if you sweat a lot.
Dr Sonia Gupta, founder at Keynu Aesthetics, says, “When your skin feels oily or sweaty, it is easy to think you do not need moisturiser. Yet not hydrating can weaken the skin barrier. This can happen even if you feel fine at first.
In hot and humid weather, look for lighter moisturisers. Some formulas include hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides. These ingredients can add moisture. They usually do not leave a thick, greasy feel.
Gel or water-based moisturisers are often a good match for this time of year. Still, pick what suits your skin type. Do not skip moisturiser just because the weather feels heavy."
Dr Sonia says, "Zinc may be a helpful option if your skin gets too oily and you break out often, especially when the air feels humid. Many people use zinc because it can feel calming on the skin and it may reduce inflammation. You can spot zinc in some serums made for skin that tends to be oily or acne-prone.
Still, do not assume that adding more will work better. Using several acne products together can sometimes dry your face out or cause redness. It is often best to keep your routine basic and steady."
Persistent bumps need attention. So do breakouts that keep returning. A clinical evaluation can help identify acne, folliculitis, irritation, or another skin concern. The right ingredients depend on the skin. One routine cannot work for every humid-weather breakout.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor for any questions about medical conditions.)
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