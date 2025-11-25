Pollution Is Silently Destroying Your Skin, Dermatologists Reveal Morning-To-Night Routine That Actually Protects

The skin is the largest organ in the human body and the very first line of protection against environmental stressors, such as air pollutants. Our skin is continuously attacked by various pollutants. The most common irritants include volatile organic compounds (VOCs), polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), oxides, ozone (O3), particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), and cigarette smoke. Smog particles can also stay on the skin and trap the bacteria inside the pores, making it a perfect environment for the development of acne.

Dr Ashini Bhatt, Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Mayflower Women’s Hospital, Ahmedabad, reveals, "Protecting skin physically from the exposure and aftercare of your skin post-exposure are two different aspects."

1. Protect Yourself From Sun Damage Physically

"When protecting yourself physically, wear full-sleeved clothing, hats, and sunglasses when outdoors to minimise skin exposure and sun damage to skin. A face mask can also provide a physical barrier. Avoid touching your face to prevent transferring pollutants, dust, and bacteria from your hands," explains Dr Bhatt.

2. Cleanse Thoroughly Post Exposure To Pollution

Dr Bhatt says, "Wash your face twice daily with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt and pollutants. Try double cleansing, using an oil-based cleanser followed by a water-based one, to deeply clean your pores. Use serums with antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin E, or peptides to help neutralise free radicals caused by pollution. Hydrate your skin with a good moisturiser to strengthen the skin's natural barrier, with ingredients like ceramides or hyaluronic acid."

Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every day. Chemical exfoliation once or twice a week to remove dead skin cells and clear clogged pores. Consume a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and nuts to provide your body with antioxidants that support your skin from the inside out.

Is steam beneficial for skin health?

"Regular steaming has many benefits for facial skin health. Benefits of steaming the face regularly include improved hydration, better pore cleansing, and enhanced absorption of skincare products. The warmth of the steam improves blood circulation, resulting in a natural, healthy glow," reveals Dr Bhatt.

Steam acts as a natural purifier for your skin, opening up your pores to remove impurities, dirt, and toxins to make the skin cleaner and healthier.

In the case of sensitive skin, one must do safe practices, such as steaming for no more than 5-7 minutes and maintaining a safe distance from the steam.

In an era where pollution levels are rising faster than ever, protecting your skin is no longer optional—it’s essential. With the right habits, smart cleansing, and simple diet upgrades, you can shield your skin from daily environmental damage and restore its natural glow. By following dermatologist-approved practices, your skin not only survives pollution—it thrives despite it.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)