In vitro fertilization (IVF) has transformed the branch of reproductive medicine, holding hope for millions of infertile couples. Although IVF pregnancies have healthy outcomes, IVF pregnancies are considered high-risk pregnancies compared to spontaneous conceptions. These risks persist during the postpartum phase, where the complications present differently or more frequently. Identification of these differences is critical for early intervention and maternal health.

Dr. Puneet Rana Arora, Gynaecologist & IVF Expert, Director- CIFAR, Gurugram shares how postpartum complications and how they differ in IVF pregnancies.

Common Complications During Postpartum

Common postpartum complications include excessive bleeding (postpartum haemorrhage), infection, blood clots, depression, and delayed wound healing. The majority of women heal with appropriate care but are still in a period of close health surveillance for the first six weeks after giving birth.

Increased Risks During IVF Pregnancies

Women getting pregnant with IVF could be more likely or more severely impacted by certain postpartum complications. Advanced maternal age, having multiple gestations (twins or multiples), and higher rates of caesarean section are the reasons behind these risks—both of which happen more commonly in IVF pregnancy.

Postpartum Haemorrhage (PPH): IVF conceptions have a slightly higher frequency of PPH, most likely in association with higher rates of caesarean section and placental pathology such as placenta previa or accreta.

Hypertensive Disorders: Preeclampsia and gestational hypertension are also more frequent in IVF conception. They can lead to postpartum complications such as crisis of high blood pressure or organ failure.

Infections and Delay in Wound Healing: Caesarean section is more common with IVF deliveries, enhancing the risk of postoperative wound delays and infections.

Psychologic Impact: Infertility and assisted conception involve significant emotional and physical investment with IVF pregnancies, making one more vulnerable to postpartum depression and anxiety. The psychologic burden of infertility and assisted conception may enhance stress and mental illness after delivery.

Monitoring and Management

Because of the increased risks, IVF pregnancy postpartum care has to be more careful. This includes earlier postpartum visits, mental health screening, and active management of physical complications. Hospitals and caregivers are increasingly adopting individualized care plans for IVF mothers.