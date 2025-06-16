Potential Of Stem Cell Therapy In Brain Tumour Treatment

Stem cells hold remarkable promise in the treatment of a wide range of diseases due to their unique ability to differentiate into various cell types and their regenerative properties. From neurodegenerative disorders like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease to cardiovascular and autoimmune conditions, stem cell-based therapies are being explored for their potential to repair damaged tissues, restore function, and modulate immune responses.

In the context of cancer, particularly brain tumours, stem cells offer a novel therapeutic avenue. Their natural tendency to migrate toward sites of injury or abnormal growth, such as tumours, makes them ideal candidates for targeted drug delivery and regenerative applications. This dual functionality is especially valuable in treating malignant brain tumours, where conventional therapies often fall short in both efficacy and minimizing collateral damage to healthy brain tissue.

Brain Tumours, particularly malignant types such as glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), continue to pose a significant clinical challenge due to their infiltrative growth, recurrence after treatment, and resistance to existing therapeutic strategies. Standard treatment protocols—surgical resection followed by radiotherapy and temozolomide chemotherapy—offer limited survival benefits, with median overall survival for GBM patients rarely exceeding 15–18 months.



Given these limitations, there is growing interest in novel, biologically targeted approaches. Among these, stem cell therapy has gained attention for its dual potential: serving as a targeted delivery system for anti-tumour agents and contributing to the repair of neural damage caused by tumours or their treatment.

Understanding Stem Cell Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy in the context of brain tumours refers to the use of stem cells to either deliver targeted treatments directly to tumour sites or to support the repair of tissue damaged by the tumour or its treatment. Two main therapeutic strategies are under active investigation:

Therapeutic carriers: One of the most promising features of stem cells is their tumour-tropic behavior—especially in aggressive gliomas. This characteristic enhances their value as vehicles for delivering therapeutic payloads directly to malignant cells. Certain stem cells can be genetically modified to carry therapeutic agents such as chemotherapeutic drugs, pro-apoptotic proteins, or oncolytic viruses. These cells have the ability to migrate toward tumour tissue, which allows for targeted delivery with reduced systemic toxicity.

Regenerative applications: Following surgical resection or as a result of radiation and chemotherapy, normal brain tissue can suffer significant damage. Some stem cell types may promote neural repair, offering functional recovery in affected patients.

Types of Stem Cells in Brain Tumour Research

Different categories of stem cells are being studied for their therapeutic potential in brain tumours:

• Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs): MSC exhibit tumour-homing capabilities and can be harvested autologously, which reduces the risk of immune rejection. They are being explored as vectors for gene delivery.

• Neural Stem Cells (NSCs): Endogenous to the central nervous system, NSCs naturally migrate toward glioma cells. They can be engineered to express anti-tumour agents and have shown efficacy in multiple animal models.

• Induced pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs): These re-programmed adult cells can differentiate into various lineages and offer an acceptable alternative source of stem cells. Their flexibility allows for customised engineering, both for treatment delivery and potential tissue regeneration.

Future Directions

Further refinement of cell engineering techniques—such as CRISPR-based gene editing and the development of nanoparticle-enhanced stem cell delivery—could increase the precision and efficacy of this therapy. Combining stem cell therapy with existing modalities like chemotherapy, radiation, or immunotherapy may lead to early intervention, better tumour control and possibly longer survival.

Additionally, improving our understanding of the tumour microenvironment and its interactions with stem cells will be critical in developing strategies that overcome resistance mechanisms and minimise recurrence.