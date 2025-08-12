Practical Steps To Protect Eye Health During Daily Water Exposure

Our eyes are regularly exposed to water, whether during daily baths, face washing, swimming, or other water activities. While water is essential for hygiene and hydration, frequent or improper exposure, especially to chlorinated or dirty water, can cause dryness, irritation, and infections. Taking care of your eyes with mindful habits is crucial.

Here are some key tips to maintain healthy eyes when frequently exposed to water, as shared by Dr. Neeraj Sanduja, Ophthalmologist and Founder of Viaan Eye and Retina Centre.

1. Avoid Tap Water in the Eyes

Tap water, although generally safe, can contain harmful microorganisms like Acanthamoeba. This is particularly a concern for contact lens wearers. Try not to splash water directly into your eyes and keep them closed while washing your face. Use a clean, damp towel to gently dab around your eyes.

2. Protect Eyes During Showers

Showers can unintentionally expose your eyes to shampoos, soaps, and hard water. To avoid irritation, close your eyes while shampooing and choose gentle, non-irritating products.

3. Protect Your Eyes When Swimming

Swimming pools usually have chlorine, which helps keep the water clean but can irritate your eyes. Saltwater from the ocean can also cause stinging and redness. Long exposure can strip away the tear film that protects your eyes, leading to redness, burning, and blurry vision. To avoid this, wear well-fitting, leak-proof swim goggles. Goggles not only protect against chlorine but also shield your eyes from bacteria and other harmful microorganisms in the water.

4. Use Artificial Tears if Your Eyes Feel Dry

Frequent exposure to water can paradoxically lead to dry eyes, especially for swimmers or those who wash their faces multiple times a day. Use preservative-free artificial tears to restore moisture and protect the surface of your eyes.

5. Avoid Touching Your Eyes with Wet Hands

Wet hands, especially from lakes, rivers, or streams, can carry harmful bacteria and other microorganisms. Rubbing your eyes with wet hands can introduce these pathogens, increasing the risk of infections like conjunctivitis. Make it a habit to dry and clean your hands thoroughly before touching your face or eyes.

6. Remove Contact Lenses Before Entering Water

It’s not safe to wear contact lenses in water, especially in pools, hot tubs, or natural bodies of water. Lenses can trap bacteria and chemicals on your eye's surface, raising the risk of corneal infections. Always take out your lenses before water exposure.

7. Wear Sunglasses Around Water Bodies

Water surfaces reflect a high amount of UV radiation, which can harm your eyes over time. Wearing UV-protective sunglasses helps lower exposure to these harmful rays, reducing the risk of cataracts and photokeratitis (sunburn of the cornea).

8. Rinse Your Eyes After Exposure

After swimming or being in dusty or salty water, rinse your eyes with clean water or a sterile saline solution. This can help wash away irritants and lower the risk of inflammation or infection. Avoid rubbing your eyes, as it can harm the delicate surface of your cornea and lead to infection.

9. Practice Good Hygiene

Whether you’re using water for bathing, cleansing, or leisure, always prioritize eye hygiene. Avoid sharing towels and keep your eyelids clean with gentle cleansers, particularly if you are prone to blepharitis or other eyelid issues.

10. Consult an Eye Specialist if Problems Persist

If you have ongoing redness, dryness, blurred vision, or pain after water exposure, see an ophthalmologist. If you wear contact lenses, take them out and discard them. These symptoms might indicate infection, corneal abrasion, or other problems that need professional attention.