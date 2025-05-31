Pre-Wedding Skincare For Couples: Expert Reveals Growing Trend Of Glowing Together Before Your Big Day

The months leading up to a wedding are a whirlwind of emotions, decisions, and plans, but amid arrangements and venue tours, one trend is quietly gaining momentum and that is couples prioritising skincare together. Once seen as a solo pursuit or something left to the bride, skincare is now becoming a shared ritual, a bonding experience for couples preparing to step into a new chapter of their lives, glowing together.

Beyond the Basics: A Couple’s Journey to Radiance

Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, MD Dermatology- AIIMS (Delhi), Director and Chief Dermatologist, MedLinks Group of Clinics, New Delhi, says, "Historically, pre-wedding grooming might have involved a few facials and a trip to the salon. Today, couples are opting for more structured and personalised skincare journeys." The goal is to have healthy, hydrated, and photo-ready skin, not just for the bride, but for both partners.

Dr Pankaj says, "Modern pre-wedding skincare now often includes a mix of dermatologist-guided routines, nutrition consultations, and in-clinic treatments, but what sets this new wave apart is the intention behind it. Couples are not just getting treatments for the big day, they are starting a habit of self-care they hope to carry into married life."

Skincare as Quality Time

One of the most beautiful aspects of this trend is the shift toward shared self-care. Skincare sessions, whether it's double-cleansing, masking, or applying serums, are becoming moments of connection. For many couples, it’s a time to slow down amid the chaos of planning and just be present with each other.

"Some even turn it into a weekly ritual like a Sunday evening routine with calming music, herbal tea, and sheet masks. It might sound simple, but these small acts help nurture not just the skin but also the relationship," explains Dr Pankaj.

Professional Treatments: A Gentle Approach

While over-the-top transformations are out, subtle enhancements are in. Couples are looking for treatments like Profhilo that restore hydration, boost collagen naturally, and even out skin tone without downtime. These popular options these days involve injectable moisturisers that deeply hydrate the skin and improve its texture over time. These are not fillers; rather, they work by stimulating the skin’s repair processes. Think of it as a long drink of water for the skin, one that leaves it plump, supple, and radiant without altering your natural features.

Dr Pankaj says, "For those dealing with acne scars, pigmentation, or fine lines, mild energy-based treatments using light or ultrasound can help improve skin quality without aggressive peeling or redness." These are tailored to suit different skin types and are often spaced out over a few months leading up to the wedding.

Starting Early, Going Slow

One key to successful pre-wedding skincare is starting early. Experts often recommend beginning at least 6 months in advance, especially if you are considering clinical treatments. This timeline gives room for the skin to respond gently to any procedure and helps build a routine that lasts.

It also allows for professional skin analysis and customisation. Whether someone has dry patches, sensitivity, or breakouts, an early start helps create a roadmap, so couples don’t need to rush into anything last minute.

Grooming Without Gender Bias

Dr Pankaj further explains, "It’s also heartening to see that skin care is no longer seen as a “feminine” domain. Grooms are equally enthusiastic participants, exploring everything from facials to under-eye treatments. The modern groom is just as likely to know about vitamin C serums and SPF as the bride."

This change is rooted in a broader cultural shift. Today, wellness and appearance are about feeling good in your skin, no matter your gender.

Glowing Together

Wedding photos last a lifetime, but the glow that comes from feeling confident and cared for is even more memorable. When couples invest in their skin together, it’s not just about aesthetics, it’s a shared commitment to well-being and self-love. As the idea of partnership evolves, so do the rituals that lead up to it. Skincare is becoming one of those rituals, not as a vanity project, but as a reflection of care, time, and a little bit of joy.