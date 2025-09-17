Prostate Cancer Awareness Month 2025: 5 Signs, Symptoms In Men For Early Detection, PSA Screening And Treatment Options (Exclusive)

Prostate Cancer Awareness Month 2025: September is the month of Prostate Cancer Awareness. Which is one of the most commonly detected cancers in men. Its time to bring prostate cancer into the spotlight and spread knowledge in terms of early detection and treatment.

Prostate gland is a part of the genitourinary system. Located below the urinary bladder and surround the urethra. It is about the size of a walnut but it grows with age. Uncontrolled and abnormal proliferation of prostate tissue to form tumors. This happens due to some kind of mutations in the cells. Dr. Rajesh Kumar Reddy Adapala, Department of Uro – oncology & Robotics, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology Hyderabad told Zee News Digital about PSA Screening importance, Prostate Cancer treatment modalities and other key pointers in early detection of Prostrate Cancer.

PSA screening: Why It's Important

Two riders to be noted while analysing above mentioned symptoms. Not all urinary symptoms are because of cancer as most of the times prostate enlargement is age related. Second one- in early stages of prostate cancer, patients might not have any symptoms at all. Its detected during prostate cancer screening.

Screening is done by a blood test called PSA(Prostate Specific antigen testing) and rectal examination to feel the consistency of prostate. In case of suspicion- your urologist asks for further testing by MRI and prostate biopsy.

As per the recommendations, men should get prostate cancer screening done at the age of 50 years and older. If there is a positive family history, screening is recommended a bit earlier i.e from the age of 45 years.

Treatment modalities of Prostrate Cancer

Localized prostate cancer, means cancer hasn’t spread to any other parts of the body, is potentially curable. Robotic surgery is the main stay of treatment. Radiotherapy is also viable option in patients who are not willing to undergo surgery or who are not suitable for surgery.

Various treatments available for advanced prostate cancer to control the disease effectively (not curative though). Hormone therapy to suppress testosterone is the main stay.

Take home message

Learn and spread the knowledge about prostate cancer, let it get detected in early stages for the best possible cure.

Dr. Amitabh Kumar, Consultant Urologist, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology Hyderabad

Five Early Warning Signs to Watch Out For

Change in urinary patterns

Men may notice a weak or interrupted stream, hesitancy, or straining while passing urine, frequent trips to the bathroom at nights (nocturia). This is due to obstruction of the urethra by enlarging prostate and resultant changes in urinary bladder. Commonly known as lower urinary tract symptoms. While not exclusive to cancer, persistent symptoms warrant evaluation.

Blood in urine or semen

Even small amounts of blood, often painless, can be an early sign of prostate malignancy. This should never be ignored.

Pain or discomfort in the pelvic area

Persistent dull pain in the hips, lower back, or pelvic region may indicate local spread. Men sometimes dismiss this as age-related, but it can be significant.

Erectile dysfunction or reduced sexual function

Nerve and vascular involvement around the prostate can lead to early changes in sexual performance. While common in aging, a sudden decline should be medically assessed.

On digital rectal examination by doctor, prostate can be felt as hard or nodular. These symptoms can overlap with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or infections, but their persistence should alert men to seek urological consultation.

The Takeaway

Prostate cancer is highly treatable in early stages. Awareness of warning signs and timely PSA testing can save lives. Men should not dismiss urinary changes, pelvic pain, or sexual dysfunction as mere aging. Consulting a urologist and undergoing appropriate testing is key to successful management.

We encourage men above 50—or younger if at higher risk—to talk to their doctors about regular prostate health check-ups. Ignorance and delay remain the biggest enemies in the fight against prostate cancer.