/Psychology reveals a man who still plays video games of his childhood isn’t refusing to grow up, he’s using mental shield against adult stress

For many adults, returning to the video games they loved during childhood may appear like a simple act of nostalgia. However, mental health experts suggest that this habit may represent something deeper, a way of finding emotional comfort, familiarity and relief from the pressures of adult life.
As responsibilities, deadlines, financial concerns and emotional challenges increase with age, some people naturally return to activities that once gave them happiness and a sense of safety. Psychologists explain that childhood video games can become a familiar space where individuals reconnect with positive memories while managing everyday stress.
According to Dr Sapare Rohit, Consultant Psychiatry, SPARSH Hospital, Yelahanka, Bangalore, childhood games often carry strong emotional associations.
"Adulthood normally comes with responsibilities, pressure, deadlines, finance related stress, and emotional fatigue. In the middle of all this constant rush, many people looks for something which makes them to fell calm, safe and emotionally grounded as well. For some men that comfort usually comes from playing the video games they once enjoyed during the childhood.
In first consideration, it may look like nostalgia or a refusal to grow up. But from psychological perspective, it can something deeper."
He explains that familiar games can bring back memories connected with simpler times, "All childhood video games are normally connected with very strong emotional memories. They may remind a person regarding school vaccinations, carefree afternoons, of that phase of life where happiness felt easy to access. When a man play those games again, he is not only playing for entertainment: he may also be revisiting a safe emotional space."
Experts say video games can provide something that daily life often lacks, clear goals, predictable outcomes and a feeling of achievement.
"Old video games can also act like a mental shield since they offer great control. In real life, adult problems are quite complex and unpredictable. But in a game, all that rules are clear, goals are well defined and progress is clearly visible.
There is a mission. There is a reward. There is a restart button. This can even give the mind a break from the real world pressure and provide a small but a good sense of achievement," said Dr Rohit.
Mental health professionals say many adults, especially men, may find it difficult to openly express stress or vulnerability. Familiar hobbies can sometimes become a way to process emotions.
Dr Deepika Sharma, Clinical Psychologist, Asian Hospital, and Ms Arpita Kohli, Psychologist & Counsellor, PSRI Hospital, explain that returning to childhood games may work as a coping mechanism rather than a sign of avoiding adulthood.
"For many grown-ups, slipping into a familiar, comforting world through a beloved childhood video game is as good as slipping into pajamas after a long day. These gaming sessions - whether they involve racing around old tracks, wandering through pixelated landscapes, or replaying missions they’ve already beaten dozens of times over - are often written off as nostalgia, or even evidence of not wanting to “grow up.” Psychology, however, gives quite a different picture."
They add that this behaviour is connected to nostalgic coping, "When someone revisits a game they played as a child, they’re often returning to a time when life was simpler, and more predictable. The music, characters and gameplay are all familiar, which can lead to positive emotions and help create psychological safety."
Psychologists point out that nostalgia can have positive emotional effects when it helps people feel connected and balanced.
Bhavya Shah, Consultant Psychologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, explains: "Adults that play the same kind of video games they did when they were a kid are often thought to be clinging to their childhood. Playing with old games or watching the old cartoons may seem like a sign of childish behaviour and the inability to take on the duties of adulthood. It is a different story, though, according to psychology."
According to Shah, childhood games can reconnect people with feelings of comfort and achievement.
"These games frequently have a strong association with the memories of safety, comfort, achievement and predictability. In childhood, playing games can have given a sense of control, achievement and fun when life was not as complex. Consequently, the brain is prone to positive feelings and mental stability when playing these games."
Experts highlight that the key difference lies in balance. Taking a short break through a favourite activity can be healthy, but relying on it to avoid responsibilities can become problematic.
Dr Deepika and Ms Arpita explain, "Healthy escapism is taking a little break from the stress of real life, then coming back and doing what you have to do in real life. Unhealthy escapism is when a person avoids facing important problems altogether by using an activity."
Dr Rohit also emphasises the importance of moderation, "The most significant thing is balance. If gaming helps to reduce the stress and improve mood, it can be positive. But if it becomes a way to avoid work, or real-life problems then it may become unhealthy."
Mental health professionals say adulthood does not require people to completely abandon activities that once brought happiness. Childhood hobbies can continue to offer emotional support when they fit into a healthy lifestyle.
As Dr Rohit concludes, "Playing those games which belong to childhood does not automatically means that someone is immature. Nostalgia can be healthy when it helps a person to feel completely balanced in emotional terms."
And as Shah explains, "Finally, a guy who’s still playing the video games he played as a kid doesn't always mean he's rejecting adulthood. Far more frequently, he's accessing a familiar emotional comfort, a mental armour against the stresses of contemporary living and infusing the old with the new."
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