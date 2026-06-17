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Psychology reveals a man who still plays video games of his childhood isn’t refusing to grow up, he’s using mental shield against adult stress

Psychologists explain why playing childhood video games may be a coping tool for adult stress, not a sign of immaturity.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 09:40 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 09:40 PM IST
Psychology reveals a man who still plays video games of his childhood isn’t refusing to grow up, he’s using mental shield against adult stress
Image Credit: (Image: Magnific)

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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