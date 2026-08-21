Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Health
  • /Psychology reveals how childhood trauma shapes adult depression and what it takes to heal the brain

Psychology reveals how childhood trauma shapes adult depression and what it takes to heal the brain

Psychology reveals how childhood trauma reshapes brain structure and stress responses, directly impacting adult emotional regulation and vulnerability to depression.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 01:56 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 01:56 PM IST
Psychology reveals how childhood trauma shapes adult depression and what it takes to heal the brain
Image Credit: Magnific

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Jaipur dramas: CJP's Ashutosh Ranka stopped from entering village; volunteer's arm fractured | VIRAL VIDEO
2
3
4
5