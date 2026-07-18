/Psychology reveals the real reason behind your gut feelings about a person you just met

We have all experienced those unexplainable moments. You walk into a room, meet someone new, and within seconds, an unspoken alarm goes off in your head, or conversely, you feel an instant wave of comfort. There is no tangible evidence, no arguments have been had, and yet your internal radar has already passed a verdict. Many times, you just understand that an individual carries a certain energy or intent, even when they have barely spoken a word.
This gut-level recognition is a universal human experience. It makes us wonder whether we possess a subconscious superpower or if our minds are simply playing tricks on us. To understand the science behind these rapid interpersonal reads, experts break down how our brains process these hidden signals.
Our ability to read a room or an individual instantly is not a modern psychological quirk; it is an ancient survival mechanism embedded deep within our biology.
Dr Durva Dharmesh Shah, Psychiatrist, Division of Mental Health & Wellness, Institute of Neurosciences, Medanta Noida, explains, "When you meet someone for the first time, your brain quickly forms an impression—deciding whether they seem confident, approachable, nervous, or aloof. This snap judgment isn’t random. Our brains are evolutionarily wired to make rapid assessments of people and situations for survival. For our ancestors, quickly determining friend from foe could mean the difference between life and death."
When we think we are operating purely on "vibes," our brains are actually running a high-speed data analysis of the person standing in front of us, gathering micro-expressions and behavioral patterns.
Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, Psychiatrist, Aakash Healthcare, says, "Psychologists say that this feeling often occurs because your brain is picking up on subtle social cues, such as facial expressions, body language, tone of voice and behaviour, even before you are consciously aware of them."
Dr Durva adds, "Today, we still rely on subtle cues—body language, facial expressions, tone of voice, posture, and word choice—to build an instant picture of who someone is. A person who listens attentively and shows kindness, for instance, is often immediately perceived as trustworthy. This process is known as social perception: the way we interpret and make sense of others’ behavior by drawing on past experiences, cultural knowledge, and learned patterns."
Not everyone reads these subtle underlying signals at the same frequency. Certain life experiences and internal wiring can sharpen your emotional antenna, making you far more perceptive—or hyper-vigilant—to the behaviour of others.
Dr Pavitra says, "If you possess a high level of emotional intelligence, or if you’ve been in an unhealthy relationship before, you’re likely to be more sensitive to these signals. But experts say intuition is not always correct and can be skewed by personal biases or past experiences."
Dr Durva Dharmesh Shah adds, "However, first impressions have clear limitations. With very little information, our brains automatically fill in the gaps using mental shortcuts (heuristics). This can lead to inaccurate assumptions. A quiet person might come across as cold or aloof, while someone who speaks confidently may seem more competent than they actually are. These rapid judgments can feel convincing because they’re efficient—but they’re often incomplete or biased."
While your initial instincts are powerful tools designed for rapid orientation, mental health professionals warn against treating a first impression as absolute truth. Our brains are efficient, but they are also prone to filling in the blanks incorrectly.
Dr Durva Dharmesh Shah says, "A first impression is exactly that: a first take. It gives you a useful starting point, but it’s rarely the full story. True understanding requires moving beyond those initial moments through thoughtful observation and repeated interactions over time."
Dr Pavitra Shankar adds, "Psychologists say it’s better to observe how a person behaves over time before making a final judgment, rather than jumping to conclusions."
Concluding on how we should treat these initial gut feelings, Dr Durva Dharmesh Shah summarises, "Thus, a first impression constitutes an initial hypothesis rather than a definitive assessment. Accurate interpersonal understanding necessitates sustained observation and repeated interactions that allow for the accumulation of more comprehensive behavioural data."
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