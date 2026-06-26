/Psychology reveals what happens inside the mind of people who constantly seek attention

We've all come across someone who constantly seems to crave attention. They may dominate conversations, overshare on social media, exaggerate situations or always find a way to become the centre of every discussion. While such behaviour is often labelled as "attention-seeking" and dismissed as dramatic or self-centred, mental health experts say the reasons are often far more complex.
Psychologists explain that while everyone seeks recognition and validation to some extent, constantly relying on external attention for self-worth can point towards deeper emotional needs, unresolved childhood experiences, low self-esteem or, in some cases, underlying mental health conditions. Here's what experts say about the psychology behind people who seek attention all the time.
Dr Deepika Sharma, Consultant - Clinical Psychologist, Asian Hospital, and Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, Psychiatrist, Aakash Healthcare, explain:
"The greatest misconception about chronic attention-seekers is that they are driven by supreme narcissism or an inflated sense of self-worth. In fact psychology tells us that the opposite is more often the case. Constant attention-seeking is a compensatory device for very low self-esteem."
Psychologists often think of attention as a kind of social currency. For someone with a strong sense of self, their "inner bank account" is self-sustaining, they self-validate. But an attention-seeker is running on a deficit. They can't make it on their own, so they have to continually pull it in from external sources. To them, being ignored is not just lonely. It threatens their very existence. When people don't look at them, they feel invisible, and when they feel invisible, they feel worthless.
Echoing the same, Dr Sapare Rohit, Consultant Psychiatry, SPARSH Hospital, Yelahanka, Bangalore, says:
"People who continuously seek attention may appear confident, but psychology indicates the opposite. Excessive attention seeking can even hide low self worth. The person may need repeated kind of approval since they do not feel secure internally."
According to experts, early emotional experiences often influence how people seek love, validation and connection later in life.
Dr Deepika Sharma and Dr Pavitra Shankar explain, "Humans are hardwired for connection and this is a concept which is explored in depth in *Attachment Theory*. Our first experiences with primary caregivers determine how we approach love and safety as adults. People who are always looking for attention often have what psychologists call an anxious-preoccupied attachment style.
"Maybe they had inconsistent parenting as children. Sometimes their needs were met with warmth. Other times, with cold indifference. This unpredictability teaches a child a damaging lesson: “If I am silent I am forgotten. “If I want love, I have to make noise."
As adults, this is expressed as a desperate, hyper-activated strategy to keep people near. They will do stunts, exaggerate illnesses, and manufacture artificial emergencies, because in their developmental programming negative attention is infinitely better than no attention at all."
Adding to this, Dr Sapare Rohit says, "Most of the attention seeking behaviours are rooted in the early life experiences. A child who received attention only when they perform well, cry loudly, or created conflict may learn that attention has to be earned through a very strong behaviour. On the other hand children who feel neglected from emotional perspective, may grow into adults who continuously look for reassurance from others. This does not mean that each and every attention seeking person had a difficult kind of childhood, but early emotional conditioning often shapes that how people ask for love, support and validation in their later life."
Similarly, Dr. Hamza Hussain, Head of the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health at Ruby Hall Clinic, says:
"Experience may be a factor too. Those who had a lack of affection, care, consistency or recognition in childhood may have an increased demand for attention in later years. “Attention seeking” is an attempt to fill a void in their feelings or to help them feel “needed.”
Experts point out that excessive attention-seeking does not always indicate a mental health disorder, but in some individuals it may be associated with personality disorders.
Dr Deepika Sharma and Dr Pavitra Shankar explain:
"When the attention-seeking behaviours become rigid, pervasive, and severely impair a person's relationships and daily functioning, clinical psychologists look toward personality clusters, specifically Histrionic Personality Disorder (HPD).
People with this disorder feel very uncomfortable, even depressed, when they are not the centre of focus.
Their emotions seem contrived, superficial, and they change instantly to hold an audience's attention. They speak in hyper-dramatic tones, they are over-expressive, but they are not substantive or specific. They dress and present themselves in often provocative, very eccentric or too vibrant ways to keep the eyes glued on them."
Dr Hamza Hussain adds:
"Sometimes, too much attention-seeking is linked to some personality traits or mental health issues. People with narcissistic traits or personality characteristics may exhibit actions designed to attract adoration, approval, or emotional responses from others, for instance. But not all people who go for attention often suffer from a psychological disorder."
The digital age has amplified opportunities for external validation, making attention-seeking behaviour more visible than ever.
Dr Sapare Rohit says:
"In today's digital world, attention-seeking behaviour has now become more common and more visible. All social media platforms reward visibility, drama, and emotional expression as well. For someone who is already dependent on validation, likes and comments can become emotionally addictive."
Dr Hamza Hussain echoes this view:
"Attention seeking behaviours have also been intensified by the use of social media. It's easier than ever to get external validation with likes, comments and shares. Sometimes it's OK to be validated, but when it happens too much it can have a negative impact on one's emotional health – the cycle of making one's self-worth depend on others for validation."
Meanwhile, Dr Deepika Sharma and Dr Pavitra Shankar also point to the brain's reward system.
"Every time a chronic attention-seeker gets an audience to respond to, or a shock reaction, or is bombarded with notifications online, their brain releases dopamine, that feel-good neurotransmitter associated with reward and pleasure. Over time the brain requires larger, more dramatic spikes of attention to get the same emotional high."
Rather than judging people who constantly seek attention, experts encourage understanding the emotional needs behind the behaviour.
Dr Sapare Rohit says:
"Sometimes, attention seeking is not about ego only it is more about loneliness. People may also use humour, drama, or emotional intensity since they do not know how to ask directly for help or any connection."
Concluding on a similar note, Dr Hamza Hussain says:
"When addressing this kind of conduct, it is crucial to be empathetic, not judgmental. Too often, it is not about wanting to be noticed, but it's about wanting to feel noticed, accepted or even felt."
Likewise, Dr Deepika Sharma and Dr Pavitra Shankar conclude:
"Once we understand the psychology of chronic attention-seeking, we realise it's not annoying but something to empathise with. It's showing that the loudest guy in the room is often the most fragile, quiet sense of self. They aren't asking to be admired. They're begging to be noticed."
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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