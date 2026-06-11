Psychology reveals what it means when someone constantly says ‘Sorry’ and ‘Thank You’: 7 positive traits and 7 hidden struggles

We all know someone who uses these phrases constantly. They apologise for minor inconveniences, thank people for everyday interactions, and often express gratitude even when it isn't expected.

While most people view this behaviour as a sign of good manners, psychology suggests it can reveal much deeper aspects of a person's personality, emotional patterns, and social behaviour.

According to mental health experts, frequently saying "sorry" and "thank you" is neither inherently positive nor negative. In many cases, it reflects empathy, emotional intelligence, and social awareness. However, when used excessively, it may also point to insecurity, anxiety, fear of conflict, or a strong need for approval.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

7 Positive Traits Behind the Habits:

Dr. Hamza Hussain, Head of the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health at Ruby Hall Clinic, and Ms. Mehezabin Dordi, Clinical Psychologist at Sir HN Reliance Hospital, note that people who frequently say "sorry" and "thank you" often exhibit several positive personality traits, including empathy, emotional awareness, gratitude, self-reflection, cooperativeness, respect for others, and a strong inclination toward building and maintaining healthy relationships.

"1. They are highly empathetic.

Individuals who continually apologise or thank others are likely to be attuned to others' needs. They are naturally concerned about what they may be doing to others, and they do try to avoid causing discomfort to others.

2. They respect and value courtesy

For many, saying "sorry" and "thank you" is simply a reflection of good manners. Such people have a respect for the time and efforts of others and their feelings, which contributes to positive social interactions.

Also Read | Psychology reveals why people who marry after 40 aren't as 'unlucky' in love as you think

3. They have strong emotional awareness

The frequent use of polite expressions can mean emotional intelligence. These are people who tend to be cognizant of social dynamics and the ways in which acknowledgement and appreciation can enhance relationships.

4. They Appreciate Others' Efforts

Those who say "thank you" often see kindnesses that others don't. They also express their appreciation, which involves them in seeing and appreciating the support they can get from friends, family, colleagues, and even strangers.

5. They are cooperative and easy to work with

Saying sorry and showing thanks can foster trust and goodwill. They are often great team players as they are able to build a collaborative and respectful environment.

6. They are self-reflective

When people apologise when they think they've gone wrong, they're sometimes ready to look at their behaviour. They won't get defensive, they will take responsibility and learn from things.

7. They cultivate social relations

Warm and trusting relationships can be created with ease using simple words such as "sorry" and "thank you. Those who say these words with feelings are often helping to build healthier, more positive relationships."

7 Possible disadvantages

Dr Deepika Sharma, Clinical Psychologist, Asian Hospital and Ms Arpita Kohli, Psychologist & Counsellor, PSRI Hospital, note 7 possible disadvantages:

"1. Lack of Self-Confidence

Sometimes, constant apologies are a sign of insecurity. Someone can feel guilty for things that are not their fault or can be afraid of being judged by others.

2. Habits of Pleasing People

People who apologise or thank too much are usually trying to win approval or avoid disappointing others. This can lead to unhealthy people-pleasing behavior.

3. Fear of Conflict

Overuse of “sorry” can signal discomfort with disagreement. These people may say sorry just to maintain harmony instead of stating what they need or what they think.

4. Overly Self-Critical

Some individuals are persistent apologisers because they feel a greater sense of responsibility, as psychologists have found. They may not be able to control the circumstances, but they may blame themselves.

5. Care and Rumination

Constant apologies can be a sign of social anxiety. They may always be worried about how they are viewed and use apologies to reduce the social risk of being seen that way.

6. Trouble Setting Boundaries

What about people who keep saying sorry? Often, they can’t assert themselves. They might apologise for asking questions, for taking up space, for voicing legitimate needs.

7. Diminished Sense of Personal Worth

When someone repeatedly thanks people for basic respect or apologises for normal behaviour, it can sometimes be a reflection of a deeper belief that they are a burden or do not deserve equal consideration."