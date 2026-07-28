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Psychology reveals why people spread rumours and gossip behind your back

Experts explain that spreading gossip and misinformation is driven by social capital, underlying insecurities, and brain chemistry rather than pure malice, emphasising that consistent behaviour is the best defence against false rumours.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 07:28 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 07:28 AM IST
Psychology reveals why people spread rumours and gossip behind your back
Image Credit: Magnific

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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