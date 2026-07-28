/Psychology reveals why people spread rumours and gossip behind your back

We have all found ourselves in that uncomfortable spot, discovering that someone has been talking about us behind our backs, whether it is a distorted version of something we actually said or a completely fabricated rumour that stings. When these stories begin circulating across office breakrooms, friend circles, or family gatherings, it is easy to take it deeply to heart. Yet, the urge to discuss others, swap secrets, and pass along unverified chatter remains a surprisingly common human trait.
Here is what experts say about the complex psychology behind people who spread misinformation and gossip:
"We have all been there. You hear that someone was talking about you behind your back. Sometimes it is a twisted version of something you said. Or sometimes it’s a rumour, with no basis in reality. It feels personal, but psychologists say it often says more about the person spreading the story than the person at the centre of it," says Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, Psychiatrist, Aakash Healthcare.
"What is interesting is that not all gossip is bad. Gossip, according to researchers, is the act of talking about someone who is not there. Most everyday gossip is neutral, focusing on updates on people's lives, not character assassinations. In fact, research shows gossip evolved as a way for humans to share social information, build relationships and learn who to trust. However, the problem comes when gossip goes too far and becomes misinformation," she adds.
Highlighting the complex behavioural motivations behind these actions, "Individuals who regularly practice gossip or spreading lies about others aren't doing so because of their malice; the psychology behind it is rather complicated. The thing is that gossip has a social nature of functioning. Gossip gives people an impression that they belong to a community, gives status and hierarchy and also allows people to get an impression of power and control when people feel themselves vulnerable. Fabrication or distortion of stories about people is pretty much like gossip because people who usually do it are usually suffering from some kind of insecurity, jealousy, and unsolved conflicts. It should also be noted that there is a neurological component to this process: sharing of negative information about other people stimulates the release of dopamine and thus gossip becomes pleasurable even if it is not true. The key thing to realise is that gossip and misinformation are not personality traits but signs of some psychological problems. While being the recipient, realisation of such a pattern does not take away from the pain one feels but does put things into perspective; the conduct is a product of the psychological constraints of the person perpetrating it, and not an indicator of the value of the person being attacked," says Mr Jeevan Kasara, Chairman of the Board, Steris Healthcare.
"There is no single reason for that, according to experts. For some, misinformation is social capital. People like to be the first to share "inside information" because it makes them feel important, connected or influential, even when they have not really checked the facts. Some people just spread the rumour thinking that someone else would have verified the truth of the information," says Dr Pavitra Shankar.
"Gossip can also be a way of indirectly defending one’s own position in competitive environments such as workplaces, schools or even families. It may be more expedient to ruin a person's reputation with insinuations and rumours than to attack them directly. Philosophers who have examined the ethics of gossip have argued that rumours are especially dangerous because responsibility becomes diluted– people tend to disseminate them with phrases such as “I heard…” without accepting responsibility for the truth behind the claim," she adds.
Explaining how our cognitive processing draws us into social narratives, "Our brains are programmed to be drawn to social information. Understanding how other people behave helps us to anticipate who we can trust, who may be a danger, and the way that social groups function. No wonder gossip is so readily caught hold of. Sadly, the same psychological mechanisms also help misinformation spread quickly. Repeated exposure to a false claim can make it seem more believable over time, a phenomenon called the illusory truth effect. Recent research suggests that people who communicate without much concern for whether something is true can be surprisingly influential because repeated statements start to feel familiar and therefore credible," says Dr Pavitra Shankar.
"Interestingly, most people do not deliberately spread false information. In a large meta-analysis, we found that psychological motivations, not personality traits, drive sharing misinformation. Whether someone forwards inaccurate information depends on entertainment, social connection, helping others, trust in the source and just passing time. However, information literacy is a significant predictor of misinformation sharing. Feelings matter too. Research shows that the feeling of anger and outrage increases the likelihood of impulsively sharing content without fact-checking, especially on social media," she adds.
Offering practical perspective on how to handle unverified rumours, "The best way to deal with rumour, however, is not to fight back over wrong information spread about you but to focus on consistent behaviour and credible relationships. Falsehoods have a way of losing steam if they are not continually reinforced. And at the same time, before you share information about someone else, you may want to ask yourself a simple question: Do I know this is true, or am I just spreading a story?" says Dr Pavitra Shankar.
"After all, gossip is neither good nor bad. It is a profoundly human act that has the power to build trust, fortify communities and sustain people within social life. But when gossip becomes misinformation, it can hurt reputations, relationships and trust far beyond the initial whisper," she adds.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.