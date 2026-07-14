/Psychology reveals why some people feel lonely even when surrounded by others

Many people feel lonely even when surrounded by friends, family, and colleagues. In reality, millions of individuals experience a sense of isolation while sitting at a crowded dinner table, attending a busy office meeting, or scrolling through hundreds of digital notifications. This psychological phenomenon, known as "emotional loneliness," highlights a stark contrast between social presence and genuine human connection. When relationships lack depth, vulnerability, or mutual understanding, being surrounded by others can actually amplify the feeling of being entirely isolated.
The root cause of feeling isolated in a crowd is a distinct lack of meaningful emotional vulnerability. A person can easily manage daily tasks, maintain a busy social calendar, and keep their family happy while internally hiding their true emotions.
Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, Psychiatrist, Aakash Healthcare, says, "Some people feel lonely even when they are with friends, family and colleagues because they lack meaningful emotional connections. Loneliness is not always about being alone."
Echoing these observations, medical experts emphasise that a true connection requires safety. Without a sense of security, a large social network acts as an illusion rather than a support system. Being physically near people who only know your daily routine, but not your internal thoughts, creates a painful psychological friction.
Dr Hamza Hussain, Psychiatrist and Head of Mental Health, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, also notes the same, "Loneliness is not about being alone." He continues to say that it’s not about the number of people in your life, but the quality of relationships. Being open about your feelings, talking with trusted loved ones and seeking professional help if loneliness is overwhelming can help to improve mental health.
He continues, "Some people are good at pretending to be okay when they're not. They can be a friend, do their job well and make their family happy, but they are hiding how they really feel. The better they are at pretending, the more alone they can feel."
"Some people do not let others get close to them because they are afraid of getting hurt. They may have been hurt before. Do not want to feel that way again. They want to be close to people. They are also scared of being vulnerable," He concludes.
Modern digital connectivity heavily contributes to this crisis. Accumulating online followers or receiving frequent text messages does not equate to having a reliable support system during difficult times. Navigating away from loneliness requires shifting focus toward relationship quality and, when necessary, professional guidance.
Dr Hamza says, "Having a lot of friends on media and getting a lot of messages does not mean you are not lonely. Just because you hear from people a lot does not mean you have someone you can talk to when you're having a tough time."
He adds, "It is important to know that being alone is not the same as feeling lonely. Just meeting people may not make you feel less lonely. What's important is having people in your life who you can trust, who will listen to you and who will be honest with you. So loneliness is not something you can fix by going out and meeting new people. Sometimes the important thing is to think about whether the people you already know really see you and understand you."
Dr Shankar says, "While social media is a great way to stay connected, it cannot always replace real face-to-face interactions. Psychologists say it’s not about the number of people in your life, but the quality of relationships. Being open about your feelings, talking with trusted loved ones and seeking professional help if loneliness is overwhelming can help to improve mental health."
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.