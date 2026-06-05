Psychology reveals why people who marry after 40 aren't as 'unlucky' in love as you think

Marriage is one of the most significant decisions in a person's life, and there is no universal timeline for when it should happen. While some people choose to marry in their 20s or early 30s, others prefer to wait until their 40s or beyond, taking time to focus on personal growth, career ambitions, financial stability, emotional wellbeing, and understanding what they truly want from a partner. Psychologists say that delaying marriage is often less about timing and more about readiness. With greater life experience, self-awareness, and emotional maturity, many individuals approach relationships with clearer expectations and a stronger sense of compatibility. Experts explain how waiting until 40 can shape the way people view love, commitment, and long-term partnership.

Waiting can lead to a stronger sense of self

For many adults, the years before 40 become a period of exploration and self-discovery.

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"Psychologists say the 20s to 40s can be a time of great personal development. This period allows people to gain a better understanding of their values, priorities, life goals, and relationship needs. The older individuals get, the more self-assured they are in themselves and what they desire in a partner," says Dr Hamza Hussain, Head of the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health at Ruby Hall Clinic.

He explains that as people grow older, they often become more confident in who they are and what they want from a partner. Many individuals who marry young are still discovering their identity, career direction, and personal goals.

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Dr Deepika Sharma, Consultant – Clinical Psychologist, Asian Hospital, Faridabad, agrees that adulthood today is no longer defined solely by marriage.

"This trend of late marriage (late 30s and 40s) can be understood as a broader change in the sense of adulthood, identity and relationship. Marriage was once considered to be a rite of passage to adulthood. In today's society, adulthood is a time of exploration, personal development, emotional growth and career advancement that may take place without romantic involvement."

According to her, people in their 40s usually have a clearer understanding of what they are looking for in life and in a partner because they have had more time to discover their strengths, weaknesses, emotional needs, and personal values.

Emotional maturity often grows with experience

One reason psychologists believe later marriages can be successful is emotional maturity.

"By the time they reach the age of 40, many people have faced experiences of failure, job loss, family commitments, heartbreak, and challenges, all of which can make them more emotionally resilient," says Dr Sharma.

She adds that these experiences often help people develop empathy, patience, conflict-resolution skills, and better emotional management.

Dr Jyoti Mishra, Senior Consultant - Psychology, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Delhi, believes this life experience can also change how people view love itself.

"When you're younger, relationships tend to be fuelled by that electric spark, the thrill of newness, or the dream of finding your forever person. As we get older, we start to understand how to manage our emotions better."

Instead of focusing only on attraction, she says, people become more interested in compatibility, respect, communication, and shared goals.

"Love isn't just about initial attraction anymore—it's about finding someone you truly click with: someone who listens, respects you, handles disagreements with care, and dreams of the same future you do."

Marrying later doesn't mean someone fears commitment

One of the biggest misconceptions about late marriage is that it reflects commitment issues. Experts say that is often far from the truth.

"Late marriage is one of the most entrenched myths about late marriage, in which those who are single at 40 or beyond are assumed to be putting off getting married," says Dr Sharma.

"In fact, the difference between not being able to commit and making a conscious decision to commit is a psychological one. Today, for many adults, this is a conscious choice, not a form of avoidance."

Dr Mishra shares a similar perspective: "These days, lots of people are intentionally waiting until their 40s to tie the knot — not because they're scared of love, but because they want to walk into marriage with their hearts and heads in the right place."

She adds that many people delay marriage because they want emotional maturity, self-assurance, and a clearer sense of identity before entering a lifelong partnership.

According to Dr Hussain, choosing to wait can actually demonstrate commitment rather than a lack of it.

"Many times, it is an indicator of a person's intentions to make the proper choice, rather than the fastest choice. People who wait might be taking relationship health, emotional readiness and compatibility before social expectations."

Independence can make relationships healthier

Another advantage of waiting, according to psychologists, is that people often become comfortable building fulfilling lives on their own.

Dr Sharma notes that many adults marrying later have learned how to make decisions independently, manage their finances, and create satisfying lives outside romantic relationships.

"Paradoxically, this independence can enhance relationships, as the partnership is not a given but a choice."

She adds that the mindset often shifts from needing a partner to complete them to wanting someone to share an already meaningful life with.

Dr Mishra also believes that many people who delay marriage are doing so because they are following their own timeline rather than external expectations.

"Those who choose to delay often do so because they’re truly ready — not because they feel like they “should” or “have to.” It’s about personal timing, not societal deadlines."

Stability and life experience can support long-term success

Experts also point to practical advantages that often come with age.

"Most people are more economically stable and have developed greater professional confidence by the time they are in their 40s," says Dr Sharma.

Less financial stress can help reduce one of the most common causes of marital conflict and create a stronger foundation for partnership.

Dr Hussain notes that many adults today prioritise education, career development, financial safety, travel, and personal growth before marriage.

"They don't consider marriage to be a timeline goal; they know they want to make the choice when they are actually prepared for it."

There is no perfect age for marriage

While experts acknowledge the benefits that can come with waiting, they also stress that age alone does not determine relationship success.

"Healthy relationships do not just depend on timing, but also on being self-aware, respecting each other, being emotionally mature, and having common values," says Dr Hussain.

Dr Sharma similarly points out that age is not always the best indicator of maturity, as some people develop high emotional intelligence early in life while others continue to struggle with it later on.

Ultimately, psychologists say the decision to marry at 40 is often less about delay and more about intention. As Dr Sharma puts it, many people who marry later are not avoiding commitment—they are simply being more selective about who they choose to build a life with.

"It's not a lack of dedication, it's simply a dedication that has become clearer, more purposeful and more prepared for success."

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)