/QDENGA dengue vaccine in India: Who can take it and why mosquito control still matters

Dengue remains one of the most common mosquito-borne illnesses in India, putting thousands of people at risk every single season. So the arrival of the Qdenga vaccine is genuinely good news, but it's important to understand it as one layer of protection, not a replacement for everything else people already do to stay safe. Qdenga is a live attenuated vaccine that protects against all four dengue serotypes. It's recommended for people between the ages of 4 and 60, given as two doses of 0.5 mL each, administered subcutaneously, with a three-month gap between them. Studies show it's around 83 percent effective for up to 4.5 years, which makes it a genuinely useful option for anyone at higher risk of getting infected.
"Vaccination is not for everyone. Since the vaccine is live, it is contraindicated for pregnant women and those who plan to become pregnant and have a weak immune system. Everyone thinking about getting vaccinated should consult with their healthcare provider, especially in case they suffer from any chronic disease or take medications affecting their immune status," reveals Dr Girish Bathina, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada.
Nowadays there are two dengue vaccines worldwide: Qdenga and Dengvaxia. As of today, Qdenga is the only vaccine that is available in India.
Dr Bathina says despite vaccination, mosquito control is always very necessary. This is because mosquitoes are carriers of dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and Japanese encephalitis that led to serious conditions like thrombocytopenia, seizures, DIC, MODS, and illness during pregnancy. Stopping stagnant water accumulation, use of mosquito repellents, wearing of long sleeves, and having screens on windows all protect people effectively. Combined, vaccination and mosquito control give people the best defense against dengue in India.
"The approval of Qdenga is definitely a great achievement in India's struggle against dengue disease since it is the first time that there is a vaccine available to protect against all four serotypes of dengue virus without any prior dengue testing in individuals aged 4 to 60 years old. Of course, the use of vaccines is especially relevant considering that dengue cases have been constantly growing in India for almost two decades now. Nonetheless, it is necessary to remember that vaccination does not mean that mosquito control measures become unnecessary," says Dr Shilpa Singi, Lead Consultant - Academies and Strategies, Internal Medicine, Aster Whitefield Hospitals.
As is the case with any vaccine, Qdenga is certainly not one that provides 100% protection against the disease, end of story. Dr Singi reveals its main benefit: "Its main benefit lies in the reduction of the risk of serious dengue cases, hospitalisation and complications, rather than prevention of the disease itself. Qdenga comes in two doses, which are administered at intervals of three months and it is highly recommended that individuals consult their physicians to determine their suitability for the use of the vaccine, considering their age, general condition and chances of exposure to the disease."
Dr Singi reveals dengue is spread by Aedes mosquitoes and vaccines alone cannot protect from the spread of disease-causing mosquitoes. Hence, only the following methods of elimination of breeding places through disposal of any form of stagnant water, use of mosquito repellents, use of long sleeves, use of screens on windows, and prompt medical treatment if the fever is high can help. Community involvement is necessary because even a single breeding site for mosquitoes will keep spreading the disease.
"Introduction of Qdenga, however, needs to be considered as another layer of protection rather than a single step for prevention. The biggest effect of public health can be achieved through vaccination, mosquito control, and early detection. The integration of such measures could bring about a considerable reduction in cases of severe disease, hospitalizations, and deaths caused by dengue in India in the coming years," she concludes.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor for any questions about medical conditions.)
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