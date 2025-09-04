Advertisement
QUIT SMOKING

Quit Smoking Today, See Your Heart Heal In A Year – Cardiologist Explains How

Dr Robert Ostfeld explains how immediate benefits kick in after quitting, with long-term protection for your heart.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 09:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Quit Smoking Today, See Your Heart Heal In A Year – Cardiologist Explains HowRepresentative image (Reuters)

New Delhi: Smoking remains one of the deadliest habits worldwide, silently attacking the body’s organs and fuelling multiple diseases. Millions struggle to quit, often held back by the belief that years of smoking have already caused irreversible harm.

Noted cardiologist Dr Robert Ostfeld is busting that myth. In an Instagram post shared on April 10, he addressed a common misconception: “If you have smoked for years, quitting will not help your heart.”

However, he says quitting always helps, no matter how long you have smoked or your age. “The benefits of quitting begin immediately. Within one year of quitting, your risk of heart attack drops by about 50 percent. In 15 years, your risk is the same as if you had never smoked. It is never too late to put your health first,” he explains.

The implications are significant. Cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes, remains a leading cause of death globally, and smoking is a major contributor. The Department of Health, Disability and Ageing highlights that smoking raises the likelihood of blood clots forming in the heart, brain or legs. These clots can block blood flow, triggering life-threatening events.

Smoking also disrupts metabolic health. Active smokers face a 30 to 40 percent higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared to non-smokers. For people with type 1 diabetes, smoking aggravates complications such as kidney disease, eye problems and poor circulation. Severe circulation issues may even lead to gangrene.

Dr Ostfeld’s insights offer hope for smokers everywhere. Many think that decades of smoking make quitting futile. His message turns that fear on its head. Just one year of abstinence delivers substantial cardiovascular benefits, and longer-term abstinence restores your heart’s health to near-normal levels. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Robert Ostfeld (@drostfeld)

For those hesitating, this is a wake-up call: quitting smoking immediately reduces health risks. The benefits extend beyond the heart; lungs, kidneys, blood sugar and circulation all improve over time. Every cigarette avoided is a step toward a longer and healthier life.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance about smoking cessation or any medical concerns.

