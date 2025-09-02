Rabies Outbreaks Surge Across US: CDC Warns Of Alarming Rise In Cases

CDC reports rise in rabies across US: After years of relatively stable numbers, rabies cases are now climbing in multiple regions across the US. Recent outbreaks have been reported in New York’s Nassau and Suffolk counties, Cape Cod in Massachusetts, and even in states like Alaska, Arizona, and Oregon. The CDC notes that about 4,000 animal rabies cases occur annually, with the majority found in bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes.

Dr Ryan Wallace, who leads the CDC’s rabies team, revealed that they are currently tracking 15 different outbreaks nationwide. He emphasised that rabies activity appears to be peaking this season, with an unusual rise in rabid foxes in the West and bats nationwide.

Why Rabies is Spreading Faster Now?

Experts point to urban growth and shrinking wildlife habitats as key drivers behind the rise in rabies cases. As humans expand into natural areas, encounters with infected animals are becoming more frequent. Improved surveillance systems are also catching cases that may have gone undetected in previous years.

The Human Toll

Over the past 12 months, at least six Americans have died of rabies, the highest number in recent memory. Every year, more than one million people are checked for possible rabies exposure, and over 100,000 undergo post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) treatment to prevent the disease.

What You Need to Know About Rabies

Rabies is a deadly viral disease that spreads through the saliva of infected animals, usually via a bite or scratch. Once symptoms appear, ranging from flu-like illness to confusion, paralysis, and hallucinations, the disease is nearly always fatal. The only protection is immediate medical care and vaccination after potential exposure.

Bats remain the leading cause of rabies transmission to humans in the US, while stray dogs are the main carriers in other parts of the world.

