Rahul Ramakrishna’s brother allegedly dies after Paraquat poisoning: Experts warn why this herbicide is so deadly

Telugu actor Rahul Ramakrishna has made an emotional appeal to ban the toxic herbicide paraquat after the tragic death of his brother due to poisoning. Known for his performances in films like Arjun Reddy, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and RRR, the actor took to the social media platform X on March 26 to raise an alarm over the easy availability of the chemical.

Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Ramakrishna wrote, “Lost my brother today to paraquat poisoning. It’s terrifyingly lethal and widely misused for self-destruction… Please ban it ASAP, save lives.”

His appeal has reignited public discussion about the dangers of paraquat, a widely used but highly toxic herbicide.

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What makes paraquat so dangerous?

Explaining the risks, Dr Bhawuk Dhir, Consultant Dermatology at PSRI Hospital, said, "Paraquat is a highly toxic chemical herbicide widely used to kill weeds… even very small amounts can be extremely dangerous to humans… it produces harmful molecules that cause severe damage to vital organs, especially the lungs… it is considered one of the most dangerous pesticides."

Echoing similar concerns, Dr Vikramjeet Singh, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, noted, "Paraquat is a very powerful herbicide… even small quantities can be very harmful… it produces free radicals… destroying the cells very fast, particularly in the lungs… one of the most hazardous chemical poisoning with a high mortality rate."

How paraquat harms the body

Medical experts warn that exposure to paraquat, whether by ingestion, inhalation, or skin contact, can be devastating. According to Dr Vikramjeet Singh, "When consumed, paraquat inflicts severe burns of the mouth, throat and stomach, which are succeeded by the failure of multiple organs (especially lung fibrosis). Puffing destroys the breathing system and may cause difficulties in breathing. Contact to the skin is particularly allowed to cause absorption into the bloodstream, leading to systemic toxicity. The lungs are the most affected, which causes progressive and in most cases fatal damage."

Emergency response is critical

Doctors stress that immediate action can make a difference. As per Dr Bhawuk Dhir, "Immediate action is critical. The person should be moved away from the source of exposure. If it is on the skin, wash thoroughly with soap and water. Contaminated clothing should be removed. If it gets into the eyes, rinse with clean water for several minutes. In case of ingestion, do not induce vomiting; instead, seek emergency medical help immediately."

Dr Vikramjeet Singh added, "Emergency treatment is necessary and one must be rushed to the closest emergency center where he/she is to be examined and given supportive care."

No antidote, limited treatment options

One of the most alarming aspects of paraquat poisoning is the lack of a cure. Dr Vikramjeet Singh explained, "No particular antidot exists against the paraquat poisoning. The treatment is aimed at lessening absorption and controlling the complications. Activated charcoal or Fuller earth could be taken early to prevent the absorption of toxins. Close supportive care such as oxygen control, immunosuppressed therapy and organ support can be needed. Treatment results are poor, even with moderate to severe exposures despite aggressions."

Prevention remains the best defence

Experts emphasise strict safety measures, especially for agricultural workers. Dr Bhawuk Dhir advised, "Agricultural workers should always use protective gear like gloves, masks, and goggles while handling paraquat. Proper training on safe handling, storage, and disposal is essential. It should never be transferred into food or drink containers, as this can lead to accidental ingestion."

Dr Vikramjeet Singh further highlighted the need for awareness: "Personal protective equipment (gloves, masks, goggles, and protective clothing) should be used by the workers. It is important to be properly trained on how to handle, mix and store. Risk reduction can be achieved by avoiding direct contact, avoiding inhalation during spraying, labeling and storage correctly, and preventing risky actions. Frequent education on awareness is also capable of reducing work exposure."

Household safety and community awareness

At the community level, safe storage and awareness are key. Dr Bhawuk Dhir noted, "Paraquat should be stored securely, out of reach of children and clearly labeled. It should never be kept in household containers."

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A medical emergency that demands urgency

Doctors unanimously stress that paraquat exposure requires urgent medical attention. Dr Vikramjeet Singh said, "Exposure to paraquat is a healthcare emergency that needs urgent treatment in hospitals. Premature birth increases the survival chances. It is necessary to regularly check the work of the lungs, kidney and liver rates, and the level of oxygen in the body. Progression is determined by imaging studies and blood tests. Care and attention of patients may be intensive because the complications may develop in hours to days."

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)