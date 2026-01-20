Raising Kids In A Screen-First World: What Parents Should Know About Early Exposure

The spread of digital technology has made screens almost essential for the younger generation, including infants and toddlers. While digital devices are able to provide educational and entertaining content, extremely high screen time in infancy can hinder the child's physical, intellectual, and emotional development.

Medical specialists advise that children's screen time should be as short as possible and that the content should be appropriate for the child's age. It is most desirable to keep children under two years of age away from screens completely, except for video calls with relatives.

Raj Singhal, the CEO and co-founder of Footprints Childcare shares what parents should know about early exposure to screen- first world. For children aged 2 to 5 years, the screen time should be restricted to a maximum of one hour per day, and the primary emphasis should be on educational and good-quality content. In situations where children are not supervised or are allowed to have uninterrupted access to digital devices for long periods of time, it may cause developmental delays, sleep disorders, and a lack of social interaction, among other things.

Learning through the real world is the most efficient way for children to mature. The parents, along with other family members who take care of the kids, have the greatest impact on the formation of beneficial screen habits in them. Watching with the kids, discussing what the kids see and hear, and even planning without the use of digital devices, especially during meal times and at sleep times, can all be methods of maintaining the correct balance. In the meantime, sports, reading, and creative play can be wonderful accompaniments to a child's developmental journey.

In summary, if used properly and in moderation, screen usage is not intrinsically harmful. The factors that make the greatest difference in guaranteeing a healthy childhood and growth are parental guidance, favourable content, and limited time.

Dr Ajay Dogra, Consultant Psychiatrist, Kailash Hospital further adds:

In today’s digital world, screens are a part of most children’s daily lives. Tablets, phones, and televisions can be useful tools for learning and communication, but when screen time becomes excessive, it can interfere with how young children grow, learn, and interact with the world.

Why it matters

● Brain development: The first five years are critical for building neural connections. Every conversation, every game, and every physical exploration helps strengthen the pathways that support learning, attention, and problem-solving. When screens take the place of these experiences, children may face challenges with focus, memory, and early learning skills.

● Language and social skills: Young children learn how to communicate, recognize emotions, and build relationships by observing and interacting with people. Passive screen use reduces these opportunities and can slow the development of communication and emotional understanding.

● Sleep and behavior: Screens emit blue light, which suppresses melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep. Using devices near bedtime can delay sleep, reduce its quality, and lead to irritability, difficulty concentrating, and lower energy during the day.

Guidelines for healthy screen use

● Children under two should have minimal screen exposure, limited to video calls that help maintain social connections.

● Preschool-aged children should have no more than one hour a day of interactive, age-appropriate screen content.

● Parents should co-view and discuss content to help children understand and process what they see.

Supporting healthy development

● Encourage outdoor play and movement

● Maintain screen-free meals and bedtime routines

● Include storytelling, music, drawing, and imaginative play

● Model balanced screen habits, as children learn by observing adults

When screen time is intentional, limited, and accompanied by active parental involvement, technology can support rather than replace the experiences that are essential for healthy growth and development.

Dr. Aparna Darswal, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals also adds, "Screens are now an integral part of childhood but parents and doctors continue to worry about the amount of time children spend on screens at an early age and it’s effect on their eyes and overall physical, social & emotional development."

While digital devices can entertain and even educate, experts agree that moderation is the key, especially in early childhood especially children under the age of two . It is advised that toddlers should ideally have little to no screen time as at this stage, young brains learn best through real-world experiences—talking, playing, touching, and exploring their surroundings.

For those between the age of 2 and 5 years, use of screens should be restricted to one hour each day with supervision and from quality educational sources. There is an increased risk for developing early myopia (nearsightedness) with the use of screens especially devices such as phones/tablets and may develop rapidly at earlier ages of growth.



To ensure children's healthy vision, outdoor activities should be an important priority for their parents.Spending time outdoors provides children with at least 1.5–2 hours of exposure to natural light every day, which slows the growth of myopia and helps to relieve the eyes after prolonged periods of focusing on near objects. Early warning signs of myopia may include:

- Blurring of vision for distant objects

- Rubbing or redness of the eyes

- Sitting very close to a screen

- Having frequent headaches or blurred vision

- Short attention span



Too much screen time can cause dry eyes and repeated rubbing of eyes can lead to secondary problems like infections and allergy. The best way to promote good eyesight in children is by regulating screen time , encouraging to engage in outdoor activities and following the 20-20-20 Rule as well as getting regular eye check-ups starting at 3-4 years of age for children, especially if they have a family history of needing glasses.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)