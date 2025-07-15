Real Fountain Of Youth? Doctors Say Strength Training Is 'An Easy Shortcut To Reverse Ageing Signs'

Let’s get one thing straight: we may not be able to turn back the biological clock, but strength training comes remarkably close. Regular resistance training is one of the most effective and scientifically backed ways to maintain youthfulness, not just in how you look, but in how you feel, move, and think.

We spoke with Dr Amitabh Yaduvanshi, Senior Interventional Cardiologist and Head of Cardiology at Holy Family Hospital, New Delhi, to understand why lifting weights might just be your best shot at staying young inside and out. His answer? “Strength training is the most accessible shortcut to ageing in reverse.”

He says, "Strength training is a powerful tool to defy ageing, acting as a veritable fountain of youth for both body and mind. As we age, preserving muscle mass becomes critical not only for physical vitality but also for safeguarding our heart and brain health."

"Strong muscles enhance cardiovascular function by improving blood flow, reducing blood pressure, and supporting metabolic health, which collectively lower the risk of heart disease. Simultaneously, strength training stimulates neuroplasticity and boosts cognitive function, fortifying the brain against age-related decline and conditions like dementia," he reveals.

He says, "By engaging in regular resistance exercises, individuals can enhance insulin sensitivity, regulate blood sugar, and reduce inflammation, key factors in promoting longevity and vitality. This form of exercise also strengthens bones, improves balance, and fosters mental resilience, empowering people to live actively and independently for longer."

Dr Amitabh explains, "Unlike complex anti-ageing regimens, strength training is accessible, requiring minimal equipment and offering maximum impact. Whether you're lifting weights, using resistance bands, or practicing bodyweight exercises, the benefits are profound and far-reaching."

"It’s not just about building muscle; it’s about building a healthier, more resilient future. Embracing strength training is like pressing the rewind button on ageing—keeping your heart pumping, your brain sharp, and your spirit vibrant," he concludes

Here’s how it works and why it’s a must for your weekly routine.

1. Protects Your Brain from Ageing

Strength training does more than shape your body, it strengthens your mind. It stimulates neuroplasticity, improves blood flow to the brain, and boosts cognitive function, which can delay or reduce risks of dementia and age-related memory decline.

2. Keeps Your Heart Strong and Healthy

According to Dr Yaduvanshi, building muscle improves cardiovascular health by enhancing circulation, lowering blood pressure, and reducing inflammation. Strong muscles mean a stronger heart—literally.

3. Preserves Muscle Mass and Prevents Frailty

Muscle mass naturally declines with age, leading to weakness and loss of independence. Strength training fights sarcopenia (age-related muscle loss) by keeping your body firm, mobile, and active, well into your later years.

4. Boosts Metabolism and Burns Fat

Muscles are metabolically active tissues. The more lean mass you have, the more calories you burn—even at rest. This means better weight control, more energy, and a youthful metabolism.

5. Improves Bone Density

Resistance workouts stimulate bone growth, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. This is especially crucial for women after menopause and older adults prone to bone-related issues.

6. Enhances Insulin Sensitivity

Strength training helps regulate blood sugar levels, improving insulin sensitivity. This dramatically lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes and supports healthy ageing.

7. Reduces Chronic Inflammation

Chronic inflammation is a major contributor to age-related diseases. Strength training reduces systemic inflammation, supporting overall vitality and longevity.

8. Improves Balance, Coordination & Posture

Falling becomes a serious concern as we age. Stronger muscles enhance proprioception (body awareness), balance, and posture, significantly reducing fall risk.

9. Elevates Mood and Mental Resilience

Exercise, especially resistance training, releases feel-good endorphins, combats depression, and reduces stress—leading to a more vibrant, optimistic outlook.

10. Fosters Independence and Quality of Life

Ultimately, strength training keeps you agile, confident, and self-sufficient. It enables you to travel, walk, lift, and live fully—without relying on others.

FAQs

1. At what age should I start strength training?

You can start at any age, even in your 50s, 60s, or 70s. It's never too late.

2. Do I need gym equipment to benefit?

No. Bodyweight exercises and resistance bands work well for beginners.

3. How often should I do strength training?

Ideally, 2–3 times per week, targeting all major muscle groups.

4. Will I bulk up like a bodybuilder?

No. Most people, especially women, tone up and strengthen, not bulk.

5. Can it really protect my heart and brain?

Yes! Research supports its benefits for cardiovascular and cognitive health.