Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How This Mom Lost 18 Kg And Reclaimed Her Strength With A Simple Home Workout And Clean Eating

Romi Wadhwa Malik knows the meaning of hitting rock bottom—and bouncing back, stronger and more vibrant. Following the arrival of her second child, Romi was suffering from backache, weakness, and exhaustion. "I was perpetually swamped. My children were bubbling with energy, and I could not match up," she remembers.

Motherhood is a special phase in a woman's life, it has the power to transform her body as well as her outlook on life. Like many others, Romi had tried multiple diets and so-called weight-loss drinks before, but nothing seemed to stick. It wasn't until her brother Pratham, a certified coach, stepped in with a scientific and sustainable approach that things began to shift. “He taught me that dieting isn’t about depriving yourself. It’s about nourishing your body with the right food in the right quantities.”

Her Inspiring Transformation

Romi began her journey at 71 kg and is now a leaner, healthier 53 kg. Not only did she shed weight, but she also improved her body composition—feeling strong, energized, and confident. The transformation took 8 months, following a couple of initial weeks to align her mindset and routine.

What Inspired Her?

“My children,” she says with a smile. “Their endless energy inspired me to get fit. I wanted to be able to join their adventures and live fully.”

Her Diet Routine

Romi ditched fad diets for whole, unprocessed foods—the kind of food you’d find in a traditional Indian kitchen:

1. Grains: Wheat flour, rice

2. Dairy: Milk, curd, cheese

3. Protein: Eggs, paneer, soya

4. Legumes & Veggies: Lentils, seasonal fruits, and vegetables

She focused on quantified nutrition, eating what her body needed to support her goals, without going to extremes or cutting entire food groups.

Her Workout Plan

Despite managing an erratic toddler sleep schedule, Romi carved out time for 3-4 strength training sessions a week at home using a pair of dumbbells. Outside of workouts, she stayed consistently active throughout the day—a testament to how small steps can lead to big changes.

Overcoming Setbacks

Romi didn’t have a perfect journey. "I started at 71 kg weight and with consistent efforts I am now at 53 kg, at the same time my body composition has improved a lot. It wasn't always easy, but with Pratham's guidance and my own determination, I'm back to feeling strong and confident, she says. Vacations, weddings, and illnesses temporarily derailed her routine. “Consistency beats perfection,” she says.

Romi’s Advice to Fellow Moms

“To all the busy moms out there—prioritize your health. It’s not selfish, it’s essential. Your well-being impacts your entire family. Don’t wait for the ‘perfect’ time. Start now, even if it’s small.”

Life After Weight Loss

Today, Romi says she feels younger, stronger, and happier. The chronic aches and fatigue are gone. She's more confident than ever, and she’s living proof that fitness is not about being skinny—it’s about feeling strong, energetic, and empowered.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)