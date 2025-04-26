Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How This Yoga Teacher Lost 12 Kg And Reclaimed Her Confidence Through Simple Home Workouts

At 39, Harshda Ambavane, a dedicated yoga teacher, was at a crossroads in her fitness journey. Despite her active lifestyle, she struggled with weight gain and the emotional toll of failed diets. But over just eight months, Harshda transformed her body and mindset, losing 12 kilograms through a simple, sustainable approach to fitness that she followed from home. Her journey is not just about weight loss—it's a powerful story of self-belief, resilience, and rediscovering confidence.

Q. Can you share with us your journey towards achieving your weight loss transformation?

A. My journey was a real emotional roller coaster. I spent years bouncing between quick-fix diets—only to regain every bit I lost. It was exhausting. Then I started working with Coach Dimple, and her method was simple, practical, and sustainable. It wasn’t about starving or overtraining—it was about eating mindfully, tracking my meals, and being kind to myself. That shift in mindset changed everything.

Q. What inspired you to embark on this journey?

A. Coach Dimple’s transformation was my biggest inspiration. As a mom of two, she had completely turned her life around—and then guided so many other women to do the same. Watching her thrive gave me the belief that I could too. I stopped doubting and finally started showing up for myself.

Q. How much did you weigh before, and how much do you weigh now?

A. I began at 66 kgs, and now I weigh 54 kgs. But to me, it’s not just about the number on the scale—it’s about how empowered and healthy I feel in my own skin.

Q. How long did it take you to transform yourself?

A. It took 8 months—eight months of dedication, small wins, and learning to push through the tough days. The progress wasn’t always linear, but every step forward was worth it.

Q. What were some of the biggest challenges you faced along the way?

A. Vacations and PMS cravings, especially for sweets, were my biggest roadblocks. Earlier, I’d give in and feel guilty. But this time, I focused on balance over perfection. I learned how to make better choices and bounce back without beating myself up.

Q. How did you stay motivated throughout your weight loss journey?

A. My coach had a mantra: “One day at a time.” That single line helped me ground myself when I felt overwhelmed. I focused on making today count, and the results added up.

Q. Can you tell us about your diet and exercise regimen during your transformation?

A. I followed a calorie-deficient diet, but nothing was off-limits. I enjoyed refeed days, especially when PMS hit—it helped control cravings. My workout split included a Push-Pull-Legs gym routine, one HIIT session per week, and home-based workouts to address Diastasis Recti. Within six months, my core strength was noticeably better.

Q. Did you encounter any setbacks, and if so, how did you overcome them?

A. Yes, especially early on—I struggled with consistency and sometimes felt like giving up. But my coach always reminded me of why I started. That emotional anchor helped me stay the course and keep pushing forward.

Q. What advice do you have for others who are looking to embark on a similar transformation journey?

A. Don’t give up on yourself. Find a coach who understands your personal and emotional challenges, especially if you're a mom. The FITTR community gave me that connection and accountability. You don’t have to be perfect—just keep showing up.

Q. How has your life changed since achieving your weight loss goals?

A. It’s been life-changing. I’m more confident, present, and authentic than I’ve ever been. This wasn’t just about shedding weight—it was about uncovering the strong, resilient woman I always had within me.

Harshda Ambavane’s story is a shining example that real, lasting change doesn’t come from extreme diets or punishing workouts—it comes from consistency, self-awareness, and the courage to begin. Her 12 kg weight loss journey proves that even with life’s ups and downs, transformation is possible when you commit to progress over perfection.

