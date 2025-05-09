Recovering From A C-Section: What To Expect?

A Caesarean section (C-section) is a common surgery used to deliver a baby when a vaginal birth is not possible or safe. Although the procedure itself is routine for doctors, it’s still major surgery for the body. Recovery involves rest, patience, and support. Many new mothers are surprised by how long the healing process can take, both physically and emotionally. Knowing what to expect can ease stress and help you focus on caring for yourself and your baby during this important time.

Dr. Shruthi Kalagara, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Sarjapur, Bangalore shares what to expect while recovering from a C- section.

In the first few days after surgery, rest is key. Your body has gone through major surgery and needs time to heal. Try to sleep when your baby sleeps and avoid lifting anything heavier than your baby. Household chores should be left to others during this time. Having support from family or a caregiver makes a big difference.

Pain around the incision is normal. You will be given pain medication, and it is important to take it as prescribed. These medicines are safe if you are breastfeeding and will help you stay comfortable so you can care for your baby. If the pain becomes worse or hard to manage, contact your doctor.

Caring for the wound is also important. Keep the area clean and dry. Washing gently with mild soap and water once a day is usually enough. Watch for signs of infection, such as redness, swelling, or fluid coming from the wound. A foul smell, fever, or sharp increase in pain are reasons to see your doctor right away.

Resuming normal routine post C-section delivery

While resting is necessary, light movement is also helpful. Gentle walking is a good starting point for exercise; short walks around your home or outside can improve blood flow and lower the risk of blood clots. Avoid heavy lifting, hard exercise, or climbing stairs until your doctor says it’s safe. Once cleared by your doctor, you can go for more structured exercises, like pelvic floor exercises and light stretching. Focus on core strength but avoid high-impact workouts until fully healed.

Focus on a balanced diet that supports healing. Include protein-rich foods like eggs, lentils, chicken, and dairy to repair tissues, along with iron-rich options like leafy greens and dried fruits to rebuild blood levels. Stay hydrated and add fiber from fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to prevent constipation. Maintain a simple, low-stress routine and permit yourself to rest without guilt. As your recovery progresses, you can slowly return to normal activities, but it’s important to go at your own pace, prioritize sleep, and limit unnecessary tasks.

Pay attention to your body. If you notice chest pain, shortness of breath, a persistent cough, or sudden pain that gets worse, these may be signs of a serious problem. Even if the symptom seems small, it’s better to ask than to wait. Seek medical help without delay.

Most women start feeling better within six weeks, but full healing can take longer. It’s also normal to feel emotional during this time. Many new mothers feel overwhelmed, tired, or tearful. If these feelings last or become more intense, talk to your doctor. Don’t hesitate to talk to your healthcare providers about any emotional or mental health concerns. Postpartum depression is common and can be treated.