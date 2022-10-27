Reduce High Blood Sugar: 5 vegetables for good for diabetes patients - consume regularly

Vegetables for diabetes: It's an understatement to say that vegetables are good for health. Loaded with vitamins, minerals, potassium, and other essential minerals, veggies make our diet nutritious and our bodies stronger. It boosts immunity. Vegetables are mostly low in glycemic index and they many of slow down the release of sugar into the bloodstream, thus making them ideal for those who have high blood sugar levels. Let's take a look at five vegetables which are good for diabetes patients.

Bitter gourd or karela: Bitter gourd or karela: As the name suggests, it's bitter or karwa! The bitter taste might keep people away from the veggie most of the time, but remember karela is one of the healthiest vegetables around. Apart from its other health benefits, it is known to be excellent for diabetic patients. It contains the chemical substance charantin, which is known for its blood glucose-lowering effect and also has an insulin-like compound known as polypeptide-p.

Broccoli: This is one great food to control blood sugar levels. Rich in vitamin K and folate, the veggie of the cruciferous vegetable family is an exceptional source of fibre and has a low glycemic index. It also contains Vitamin C and potassium which help in keeping blood sugar levels in check.

Also read: 7 Ayurvedic superfood that you can have every day - follow list and get fit!

Radish: This root vegetable is very effective in controlling blood sugar levels. Radish is high in vitamin C and beta-carotene, which are both great for blood flow and circulation. Fibre-rich radish slows the breakdown of carbohydrates and their absorption into the bloodstream. So it's a very good veggie for prediabetic and diabetic patients.

Spinach: Since our childhood, we know that Popeye the sailor, with one gulp of this super veggie, becomes a strong man with superhuman powers! And indeed, spinach has immense health benefits. A great source of folate, dietary fibre, and vitamins A, B, C, E and K, spinach is very good for diabetic patients. It ensures that sugar metabolises slowly and therefore prevents a surge in blood sugar levels

Green beans: If you consume beans regularly, it can aid in slowing down the release of sugar into the bloodstream. Low in glycemic index, green beans are known to improve the body’s sensitivity to insulin.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)