Reducing High Blood Sugar To Promoting Better Sleep - 10 Amazing Health Benefits Of Pumpkin Seeds

Rich in nutrients, calories, fats, proteins, and fibre, pumpkin seeds are very good for health. But pumpkin seeds are calorie-dense, so it's important to limit the portions to help manage a healthy weight. Experts suggest having a handful of pumpkin seeds to your meal to reap health benefits. From enhanced blood sugar control, and improved fertility to better heart health and protection against some cancers, pumpkin seeds have several health benefits.

1. Powerful Antioxidant

These seeds are storehouses of antioxidants, which protect our cells from damage caused by disease and reduce inflammation in our bodies.

2. Preserve Heart Health

Antioxidants in pumpkin seeds also protect our hearts from various disorders. They also contain high levels of magnesium, which lowers high blood pressure and reduces bad cholesterol levels (Low-Density Lipoprotein or LDL), thus reducing the risk of heart ailments.

3. Reduce High Blood Sugar

Pumpkin seeds can prove to be an asset for diabetics. Some experts point out that the high magnesium content of pumpkin seeds may be responsible for its positive effect on high blood sugar levels.

4. Boost Immunity

The presence of vitamin E and zinc in pumpkin seeds makes them good immunity boosters. Vitamin E improves immunity and provides a shield against infectious diseases. Zinc also boosts immunity by protecting our body from inflammation, allergies, and invading pathogens. Pumpkin seeds have antimicrobial, antifungal, and antiviral properties.

5. Anti-cancer properties

According to WebMD, "Laboratory studies show pumpkin seeds can stop the growth of breast and prostate cancer cells. They also induce apoptosis or cancer cell death." However, more research is needed to study a broader range of cancers.

6. Promote Better Sleep

A natural source of tryptophan, an amino acid that promotes sleep, having some pumpkin seeds before hitting the sack can ensure a better night's sleep.

7. Improve Reproductive Health

Zinc improves fertility in men by improving the quality and quantity of sperm, and pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc. It's also considered beneficial for pregnant women to consume zinc-rich foods.

8. Tackle Depression and Anxiety

Magnesium is known to reduce stress and anxiety and calm our minds. Pumpkin seeds have abundant magnesium.

9. Promote Hair Health

Pumpkin seeds are believed to have a positive effect on our hair, making them silky and strong.

10. Good For Skin

Not just hair, having pumpkin seeds regularly is known to have a positive impact on skin health too. It helps fight wrinkles and acne too.