BREAST CANCER PREVENTION

Regular Exercise May Lower Breast Cancer Recurrence Risk, Study Finds

Engaging in moderate- to high-intensity aerobic and resistance exercises multiple times a week may help reduce inflammation and lower the recurrence risk of breast cancer, according to new research from Edith Cowan University.

 

|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2025, 08:43 PM IST|Source: IANS
Regular Exercise May Lower Breast Cancer Recurrence Risk, Study Finds Pic Credit: Freepik

New Delhi: Indulging in moderate- to high-intensity aerobic exercises twice to three times weekly, with resistance training added in a few times per week, may potentially reduce the recurrence rate of breast cancer, according to new research. 

While aerobic exercises like swimming, running, and climbing stairs, resistance training includes pushups and bench presses.

Researchers from Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia said that despite the advances made in breast cancer treatment, recurrence remains common and continues to contribute to higher mortality risks.

In more aggressive cancers, the risk of recurrence can be as high as between 20 per cent and 30 per cent.

The study found that a combination of resistance exercise and aerobic exercise could reduce pro-inflammatory biomarkers caused by various cancer treatments.

"The treatment of breast cancer, which can include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or endocrine therapy, could increase inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation may increase the risk of the recurrence of breast cancer, as inflammation may promote cancer cell progression and development," said Francesco Bettariga, ECU doctoral student.

In the paper, published in JNCI: Journal of the National Cancer Institute, Bettariga and team investigated the effects of exercise in women with non-metastatic breast cancer.

"Our research found that three markers of inflammation were significantly reduced by consistent exercise, which is a very encouraging result," Bettariga said.

While the exact mechanisms behind the reduction in inflammation are still being examined, Bettariga noted that one theory being examined is that exercise results in the body's muscles releasing a chemical that could reduce inflammation.

Another working theory is that the reduction in inflammation markers could be a result of increases in muscle mass and reductions in the body, as both could contribute to modulating inflammation.

“While there are currently no guidelines on how much exercise to do, we would suggest moderate- to high-intensity aerobic exercises twice to three times weekly, with resistance training added in a few times per week," Bettariga said.

