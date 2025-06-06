Reset And Recharge: A Journey With Yoga To Reclaim Your Energy As A Mom

Motherhood is a lifelong journey filled with both exhaustion and immense joy. From the sleepless nights of early childhood to the challenges of raising teenagers and supporting grown children, the responsibilities never truly end. It’s a role of constant giving—emotionally, mentally, and physically—often without a moment to check in on your own well-being. Yet amidst the chaos and daily demands, it’s essential for mothers to remember that their health matters too. Prioritizing self-care isn’t selfish—it’s vital, because a healthier, stronger mother is better equipped to nurture and guide her family through every stage of life.

Saurabh Bothra, CEO & Co- Founder Habuild shares how yoga is beneficial and helps mom to reclaim their energy and recharge themselves to restart again.

It’s no wonder so many moms feel emotionally depleted, physically worn out, and mentally overstimulated. The term “mom burnout” isn’t just a buzzword, it’s a lived experience for millions of women. From meal prepping and school runs to juggling careers, caregiving for elderly parents, and staying socially connected, the list continues. According to surveys, 50% of women experience chronic stress due to work-life imbalance and approximately 22% of new mothers in India experience postpartum depression within two weeks of delivery. And the expectation to do it all “perfectly” only adds to the pressure.

But what if the way back to balance didn’t require hours of free time, expensive programs, or drastic lifestyle shifts? What if you could begin restoring your energy, your focus, and your sense of self in just 10 to 20 minutes a day?

The Transformative Power of Yoga

Yoga isn’t a fitness trend; it’s a powerful lifestyle habit for holistic self-care. Yoga welcomes you exactly as you are regardless of age, body type, or fitness level. For moms, it offers space to reconnect with the body, regulate emotions, and release tension stored from years (or decades) of caring for others first.

Yoga gently reduces stress by calming the nervous system, lowers cortisol levels, and enhances emotional resilience. Physically, it strengthens the muscles you rely on every day, whether it’s lifting a child or standing for long hours. And importantly, it doesn’t demand perfection; it simply invites presence.

Even sleep and energy levels often improve with a consistent yoga practice. Deep breathing and slow, mindful movement prepare your body for rest, helping you feel more restored even on busy days.

What can Yoga do for you?

Thinking about starting a yoga practice may feel daunting at first, but once you start showing up on the mat, you will be surprised and deeply encouraged.

If someone gets this far the most important shift they will see is in their consistency which according to us is the biggest battle to win. You begin to feel lighter, stronger, and more in control, not of the chaos around you, but of your response to it.

Gentle Poses for New Moms

If you’re in the early stages of motherhood, your body is still recovering, and your energy reserves may feel especially low. Some gentle yoga poses offer a great starting point!

For instance, pelvic tilts help re-engage your core and improve posture. Lying on your back with knees bent, gently tilt your pelvis upward using your abdominal muscles. It’s subtle but effective in rebuilding strength.

Bridge pose is another restorative posture. With knees bent and feet flat on the floor, lift your hips gently, activating your glutes and pelvic floor muscles. It supports spinal health and boosts circulation. Child’s pose is a go-to for physical and emotional relief. Kneel on the floor, sit back on your heels, and stretch your arms forward. It relieves tension in the back, shoulders, and mind.

Cobra pose opens the chest and strengthens the spine. Lying face down, place your hands under your shoulders and gently lift your upper body. It’s especially helpful for correcting the hunched posture that comes with nursing and carrying babies. Modified plank, with knees on the ground, is a safe way to rebuild core strength. It gently reintroduces abdominal engagement without straining healing muscles.

These poses can be done individually or as a short sequence and the best part is, they can be practiced in just 10–15 minutes a day.

Yoga, Your Way

Whether you’re a new mom or navigating the joys and challenges of older motherhood, yoga meets you exactly where you are. It doesn’t require fancy gear or long hours, just a little space, a quiet breath, and the willingness to care for yourself with the same devotion you offer others.

All it takes is a step to begin. Give yourself those few minutes on the mat. Let yoga be your pause, your anchor, and your quiet return to balance. You’re not just a supermom, you’re a human being who deserves care, too.