Rising Anxiety And Depression In Young Adults

Anxiety and depression among young adults have risen sharply over the past decade, and the contrast with earlier generations is striking. Emotional struggles have always existed, but the environments that once softened stress have steadily disappeared, leaving young adults to manage far more on their own.

In older generations, daily life unfolded within joint families or tightly knit communities. Multiple generations often lived under one roof or nearby. Grandparents, relatives, and neighbors were part of everyday routines. Problems were discussed casually during meals, chores, or shared downtime. Support did not require formal conversations or appointments. It was woven into ordinary life through presence, familiarity, and shared responsibility.

Ankita Kaul, Founder of The Unfiltered Ladies shares how anxiety and depression in rising in young adults.

Today, many young adults live in nuclear families or alone. Education and work frequently require relocation, sometimes across countries, separating people from long standing support systems. When stress accumulates, there are fewer people nearby to notice changes in mood or behavior. Emotional struggles often remain unseen until they escalate into burnout, anxiety, or depression.

Earlier generations also experienced a more predictable life structure. Education typically led to employment, and employment often led to long term stability. Roles were defined early, which reduced uncertainty, even if it limited flexibility or choice. In contrast, young adults today face endless options with no clear roadmap. Career paths are nonlinear, financial security is uncertain, and success feels fragile. The pressure to constantly choose correctly, without guidance or reassurance, creates ongoing anxiety.

Communication styles have also changed. Previous generations relied heavily on face to face interaction. Conversations were unplanned, unfiltered, and sustained. Emotional release happened naturally through shared time. Today, communication is often brief, curated, and digital. Feelings are edited for presentation or suppressed altogether. When distress appears, it may surface online rather than within trusted personal relationships.

There is also a shift in responsibility. Older generations leaned on collective problem solving. Family members intervened, sometimes imperfectly, but they were rarely absent. Today, independence is idealized. Young adults are expected to self regulate, seek help proactively, and remain productive despite emotional strain.

This does not mean earlier times were healthier or free of stigma. Many emotions went unspoken. Yet constant human presence acted as a buffer. What has changed is not resilience, but the loss of everyday emotional scaffolding.

Addressing rising anxiety and depression requires rebuilding spaces for connection, shared living, and honest conversation. Young adults need communities, not just coping techniques.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)