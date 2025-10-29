Rising Brain Stroke Cases In India: Experts Reveal How Lack Of Sleep And Stress Are Putting Even Young Adults At Risk

World Stroke Day 2025: Brain strokes are no longer confined to the elderly, they are fast emerging as a major health concern among India’s younger population. Doctors warn that poor sleep, uncontrolled stress, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy habits are driving a surge in stroke cases nationwide. While the numbers paint an alarming picture, the good news is that most strokes are preventable through simple yet consistent lifestyle changes.

What Is Brain Stroke?

Dr Vinit Banga, Head - Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, says, "A brain stroke happens when blood flow to a part of the brain is blocked or reduced, so brain tissue cannot receive enough oxygen and nutrients. Brain cells start to die in a matter of minutes. There are two general types: ischemic stroke, from an artery blockage (approximately 85% of the cases), and hemorrhagic stroke, from a ruptured blood vessel into the brain. A related disorder, transient ischemic attack (TIA) or "mini-stroke," is a temporary obstruction that is a warning signal of a major stroke."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why are Stroke Cases Rising?

Dr Banga says, "The incidence of stroke is rising globally, affecting not only older adults but also younger individuals. This increase is linked to lifestyle changes, poor diet, physical inactivity, rising obesity rates, hypertension, diabetes, and smoking. The modern sedentary lifestyle, combined with chronic stress and inadequate sleep, has made people more vulnerable to cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases."

Stress is a leading cause of stroke risk. "Chronic stress causes the release of stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline, which increase blood pressure, promote inflammation, and weaken blood vessel walls. This accelerates atherosclerosis (plaque formation in arteries) over time, which constricts blood vessels and makes clots more likely to obstruct blood flow to the brain. Stress can also result in unhealthy coping activities including overeating, smoking, or excessive use of alcohol, which contribute further to risk," he further explains.

How Lack of Sleep Contributes to Brain Stroke?

Dr Bhupesh Kumar, Neurologist, Neuromet wellness, Gurugram, says, "Poor sleep is another quiet accomplice. Sleeping fewer than six hours a night or sleeping poorly consistently messes up the hormonal balance in the body, raises blood pressure, and ruins glucose metabolism. Sleep disorders such as sleep apnea trigger repeated oxygen plunges, putting a strain on the heart and arteries."

In short, a brain stroke is an avoidable medical emergency. Stress management, enough sleep, regular exercise, a healthy diet, and blood pressure and cholesterol checks can all help much to lower the risk.

Dr Rajat Chopra, Senior Consultant and Head, Department of Neurology, Yatharth Hospital, Model Town, explains, “Snoring during sleep should not be taken lightly. Sleep apnea, in particular, is a major risk factor and can raise the chances of stroke up to fourfold. Around 50–60% of stroke patients are found to have sleep apnea."

"Every year, India reports nearly 1.75 to 1.85 million new stroke cases, and one person dies from a stroke every four minutes. Sleep apnea causes high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, and inflammation, all of which put pressure on the brain’s blood vessels, dramatically increasing the risk of stroke. Early diagnosis and timely treatment can prevent severe consequences and even save lives. Snoring is not just a sound, it’s your body’s alarm signal”

Migraine, Depression, And Anxiety are not Normal

He added that in women, stroke risk often arises from hidden causes, such as hormonal changes after menopause, pregnancy-related complications, use of oral contraceptive pills, migraines with aura, and autoimmune disorders. Symptoms like migraine, depression, or anxiety are often overlooked as normal, but they can be early warning signs of stroke. “It is crucial for women to pay attention to these changes and seek medical advice regularly to manage risks on time,” he said.

Dr Sunil Kutty, Neurosurgeon (Brain & Spine) at NewEra Hospital, Navi Mumbai, says, "Stroke cases are rising accross the country. Stroke or a common occurrence in elderly as well younger people. Apart from factors like stress, high blood pressure, diabetes , absence of physical activity, insufficient sleep can also be the cause behind a stroke."

"Lack of sleep is a silent threat for brain strokes. When a person gets doesn't enough rest, the blood pressure and stress rises, and the brain doesn’t get proper time to recover. Over time, this can damage blood vessels and raise the risk of a stroke. It is necessary for everyone to get a sound sleep of 7-8 hours at night and protect the brain health."

When a person suffers a stroke, timely treatment is key to successful patient outcomes. The treatment includes therapies like clot-busting medicines, mechanical thrombectomy, and early stroke rehabilitation to reduce brain damage and improve recovery outcomes.

Dr P Vijaya, Senior Neurologist and President of the Indian Stroke Association (ISA), reveals, "Brain stroke, one of the leading causes of death and long-term disability, is increasingly affecting younger adults in India. Once thought to be a disease of the elderly, stroke now strikes individuals in their 30s and 40s, with nearly 20–30% of cases occurring below 50 years." According to the Indian Stroke Association, India records nearly 18 lakh new stroke cases every year, and more than half of the patients either die or remain disabled.

Smoking, Alcohol, Obesity, and Physical Inactivity

Experts attribute this alarming rise to changing lifestyles, stress, and poor sleep habits. Undetected and Uncontrolled hypertension, diabetes, habits like smoking, alcohol, obesity, and physical inactivity remain the major risk factors, but recent studies also show that sleep deprivation has become a silent yet powerful contributor to stroke risk.

Inadequate sleep (less than 6 hours a night) or disturbed sleep increases blood pressure, blood sugar, and stress hormone (cortisol) levels. It also promotes inflammation and irregular heart rhythms, both of which can trigger a stroke. Disorders like sleep apnea—where breathing repeatedly stops during sleep- are now recognised as important causes of both first-time and recurrent strokes.

“Sleep is essential for brain health. Chronic sleep deprivation damages blood vessels and increases the risk of stroke, even in young individuals,” says Dr Vijaya.

The good news is that up to 80% of strokes are preventable with lifestyle changes, maintaining 7-8 hours of quality sleep, eating a balanced diet, exercising 30 minutes daily, and controlling blood pressure and diabetes. Regular health check-ups also help identify risk factors.

ALSO READ | World Stroke Day 2025: Experts Reveal Early Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)