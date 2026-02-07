Rising childhood health risks prompt push for nutrition and healthy routines from an early age

As India grapples with growing concerns around childhood nutrition, physical inactivity, and the early onset of lifestyle-related health risks, experts are increasingly stressing the importance of building healthy habits from early childhood. With non-communicable conditions such as obesity and diabetes appearing at younger ages, attention is shifting toward preventive approaches rooted in everyday routines.

Early childhood has emerged as a critical window for shaping long-term physical and emotional wellbeing. Health professionals note that habits related to balanced nutrition, regular movement, and adequate sleep, when introduced early, can influence health outcomes well into adulthood. However, gaps in awareness, access to age-appropriate resources, and cultural barriers continue to make habit-building a challenge for many families.

In response, Sesame Workshop, the global nonprofit behind Sesame Street, has introduced a set of healthy habits resources in India aimed at helping young children and caregivers adopt simple, practical routines. Supported by Abbott, the initiative focuses on making health concepts easy to understand and relevant to everyday family life.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The resources are designed specifically for early childhood and use play-based learning methods featuring familiar Sesame Street characters. Available in Hindi, the materials include storybooks, activity guides, yoga-based movement prompts, calendars, flashcards, and interactive games. These tools are intended to help caregivers explain concepts such as nutritious eating, physical activity, and sleep in ways young children can relate to and enjoy.

A key aspect of the initiative is its integration with local community systems. The resources are being shared through childcare centres, grassroots platforms, and digital channels, with frontline workers from Anganwadi centres and ASHA networks playing an important role in reaching families. By aligning with existing government-led nutrition and early childhood development programmes, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, the effort seeks to strengthen what is already in place rather than introduce parallel systems.

Speaking about the approach, Sonali Khan, Managing Director, Sesame Workshop India, highlighted that introducing healthy habits early can have lifelong benefits. She noted that the programme is reaching thousands of children and caregivers on the ground while also engaging a much larger audience through digital platforms, including educational videos and online resources. The focus, she said, is on making healthy routines a natural part of daily life rather than an added burden for families.

Poonam Sharma, Director, Global Citizenship & Sustainability, Abbott India, said that such early interventions are essential as India faces a steady rise in lifestyle-linked conditions among children and adolescents. Simple, consistent habits formed at home and reinforced through community systems can play a meaningful role in prevention, especially when families are supported with culturally relevant, easy-to-use resources."

By focusing on small, everyday actions rather than complex health messaging, initiatives like these aim to empower children, caregivers, and frontline workers alike, helping lay the foundation for healthier generations, one routine at a time.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)