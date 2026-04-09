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NewsHealthRising incidence of failure of hip and knee replacement due to infection
HIP AND KNEE REPLACEMENT

Rising incidence of failure of hip and knee replacement due to infection

An emerging and concerning challenge is the rising incidence of implant failure due to prosthetic joint infection (PJI). Although relatively uncommon, infection remains one of the most devastating complications following joint replacement.

Written By Dr L Tomar|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 01:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Rising incidence of failure of hip and knee replacement due to infectionPic Credit: Freepik

Total hip and knee replacement surgeries are among the most successful procedures in modern orthopaedics, offering significant pain relief and improved quality of life. However, an emerging and concerning challenge is the rising incidence of implant failure due to prosthetic joint infection (PJI). Although relatively uncommon, infection remains one of the most devastating complications following joint replacement.

Rise in the number of joint replacement procedures

Current literature suggests that infection occurs in approximately 0.5–1% of primary hip and knee replacements, but the risk increases significantly in revision surgeries, where rates may be up to four times higher. While these percentages appear small, the absolute burden is increasing due to the exponential rise in the number of joint replacement procedures being performed globally.

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Obesity nearly doubles the risk of infection

Several factors contribute to this rising trend. Firstly, the expanding indications of joint replacement mean that more elderly, obese, and medically complex patients are undergoing surgery, groups inherently at higher risk of infection. Obesity, for instance, nearly doubles the risk of infection-related revision in hip replacements.

Secondly, the growing number of revision surgeries—already more prone to infection, adds to the cumulative burden. Thirdly, improved surveillance and early diagnosis have led to better detection rates, which may partly explain the observed increase.

Another important factor is the longer lifespan of patients and implants. Late infections, occurring years after surgery, are being increasingly recognized. Registry-based studies have shown a cumulative infection incidence of around 1–1.5% over time, with higher rates in knee replacements compared to hips. Additionally, early postoperative infection rates have shown an upward trend in some registries, particularly within the first three months after surgery.

The cost of managing an infected joint can be higher

The consequences of infection are profound. Unlike aseptic loosening or wear, infection often necessitates complex and staged revision procedures. Two-stage revision remains the gold standard in many cases, involving implant removal, prolonged antibiotic therapy, and delayed reimplantation. These procedures are technically demanding, costly, and associated with significant morbidity. In fact, the cost of managing an infected joint can be up to four to five times higher than a primary replacement.

From a patient's perspective, an infection can be life-altering. It may lead to prolonged hospital stays, multiple surgeries, functional impairment, and in severe cases, limb loss or mortality. From a healthcare system standpoint, the increasing burden of infected joint replacements poses significant economic and logistical challenges.

Addressing this issue requires a multi-pronged approach. Optimization of patient-related risk factors, strict perioperative protocols, advances in implant design, and improved operating room environments are essential. Equally important is early diagnosis and timely intervention, which can improve outcomes and reduce the need for extensive revision procedures.

In conclusion, while joint replacement surgery continues to be highly successful, the rising incidence of infection-related failures represents a growing concern. With increasing surgical volumes and aging populations, prosthetic joint infection is set to become an even more significant challenge, underscoring the need for continued vigilance, innovation, and multidisciplinary care.

 

 

(Views expressed by experts in the articles are those of the author; Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)

 

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About the Author
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Dr L Tomar

Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement doctor

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