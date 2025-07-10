Sadhguru Recommends 3 Powerful Drinks to Boost Immunity and Fight Viral Infections

As the weather shifts, it's essential to give extra attention to your immune system. The increased humidity during this time creates a favorable environment for viruses and bacteria to thrive, leading to common ailments like cough, cold, and nausea. Keeping this in mind, Sadhguru has shared a few simple, immunity-boosting drink recipes that are not only easy to prepare but also help strengthen the body’s natural defenses. Read on to discover these traditional wellness drinks.

1. 4-Ingredient Herbal Concoction

This remedy, according to Sadhguru, is a time-tested recipe passed down from his grandmother. He explains that during times when viral infections or flu are circulating, a simple mixture of hot water with honey, turmeric, and optionally, mint or coriander, can be highly effective. Drinking this every three hours can help prevent respiratory infections, as these viruses typically begin by affecting the throat.

How to prepare:

To a cup of hot water, add a small amount of honey, a pinch of turmeric, and some mint or coriander leaves. Sip while hot.

2. Sukku Coffee

Sukku coffee is a caffeine-free herbal beverage recommended by Sadhguru for its wide range of health benefits. It aids digestion, soothes sore throats, and helps relieve nausea, bloating, and other common discomforts.

How to prepare:

Boil 4 cups of water and add a 2-inch piece of slightly crushed ginger along with 4 teaspoons of coriander seeds. Lower the heat and let it simmer for 3–4 minutes. Strain the mixture, add palm jaggery, and stir until dissolved. Serve hot.

3. Hot Lime

A traditional remedy passed down through generations, Hot Lime combines the immunity-boosting properties of lemon and honey. Lemons are rich in Vitamin C, known for stimulating white blood cell production, which helps the body fight infections. Honey, on the other hand, has been found to reduce the severity and frequency of coughs, especially in children.

How to prepare:

Boil 250 ml of water. Add the juice of one lemon, 1 teaspoon of honey, and 2 tablespoons of jaggery (palm or coconut sugar works too). Stir well and drink warm. Sadhguru suggests consuming this drink 3 to 5 times a day at regular intervals for best results.