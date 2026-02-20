Salim Khan hospitalised after minimal brain haemorrhage: What are the symptoms, risks & treatment options

Salim Khan hospitalised: Veteran Indian screenwriter and film producer Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s renowned Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning, February 17, following a sudden health deterioration. While earlier reports suggested that he was stable, new updates reveal that he suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage.

Doctors have confirmed that the Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure performed on him is diagnostic, not surgical, and no immediate surgical intervention is required.

Current Health Status: Stable After DSA Procedure

In a video update, his doctor stated,

“The procedure has been accomplished, he is fine, he is stable, he has been shifted to the ICU, and by tomorrow I think we'll get him off the ventilator. All in all, he is doing quite well.”

Salim Khan’s family, including son and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Helen, and Salma, were seen by his side at the hospital, offering their support.

What Is a Minimal Brain Haemorrhage?

Dr. Madhukar Bhardwaj, Director & HOD, Neurology at Aakash Healthcare, explained, "A minimal brain haemorrhage is a small volume of bleeding in or around the brain tissue, which is frequently identified at an early stage by the use of imaging. This bleeding can be due to hypertension, small-scale traumas, weak blood vessels or changes in the vessels with age. Symptoms of the minor haemorrhages are often mild or short-lived, but close observation is still necessary, as even minor bleeds can grow or impact on important neurological processes. Early diagnosis will enable early observation, blood pressure management, and elimination of complications, which will enhance the chances of recovery."

Dr. Sumit Goyal, Director & HOD of Neurosurgery at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, added, "The term “minimal” should not be misunderstood as harmless or minor haemorrage. Any brain haemorrhage is a serious condition and may act as an early warning sign of a potentially larger bleed in the future. It requires careful monitoring and medical evaluation."

Difference Between Minimal and Major Haemorrhages

Dr. Bhardwaj further clarified, "A brain haemorrhage typically means a lot of bleeding within the brain, and it may cause serious symptoms that include severe headache, weakness, concussive consciousness, or neurological impairments. A small cerebral haemorrhage, conversely, includes a smaller bleed which can result in minor symptoms or accidentally found when scanning. The major distinctions include the volume of bleeding, severity of symptoms and possible complications. Smaller bleeds have a better prognosis, though, in both cases, medical care should be obtained immediately so that even slight bleeding may escalate in case severe risk factors are not managed."

Understanding Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA)

Dr. Goyal explained the procedure Salim Khan underwent, "Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) is a minimally invasive diagnostic procedure, not an open surgery. In this technique, a thin catheter is inserted through blood vessels to reach the brain arteries and identify abnormalities like aneurysms or AV malformations. This is not a surgical procedure Unlike conventional surgery, DSA does not involve opening the skull and helps doctors precisely locate the cause of bleeding and plan targeted treatment."

Diet and Lifestyle for Brain Health

Dr. Goyal emphasized preventive measures, "Brain and blood vessel health largely depends on maintaining overall lifestyle and controlling risk factors like hypertension and diabetes. A healthy diet should focus on low salt intake, controlled sugar consumption, and avoiding alcohol. Balanced nutrition helps maintain healthy blood vessels. Along with diet, avoiding smoking and regular exercise are essential to reduce the risk of brain haemorrhage."

Warning Signs of Brain Haemorrhage

According to Dr. Madhukar Bhardwaj, "The symptoms can indicate a warning sign such as sudden and intense headache, dizziness, blurred vision, confusion, slurred speech, weakness on one side of the body or loss of balance. Others have nausea, vomiting or light sensitivity. Even the minimally severe symptoms may show some underlying vascular stress, particularly in individuals with hypertension or previous neurological diseases. Early intervention is important since timely treatment can help to avoid further bleeding, reduce neurological loss, and greatly enhance the recovery process with early medical sessions."

Dr Sumit Goyal added, "One of the most important warning signs is a sudden, severe headache, especially if it is different from usual headaches. It may be accompanied by vomiting, loss of consciousness, or neurological symptoms. Sometimes, a small “sentinel leak” occurs before a major haemorrhage. Regular blood pressure monitoring is crucial, as uncontrolled hypertension significantly increases the risk of brain bleeding."

Treatment Options for Brain Haemorrhage

Dr Madhukar Bhardwaj explained the approach, "The severity, location, and cause of the haemorrhage determines treatment. Tight blood pressure control, observation in a neurological unit, drugs that decrease swelling, and the treatment of risk factors are some of the conservative management measures. Endovascular surgery can be used to cure vascular anomalies that do not require open surgical intervention. Neurosurgical intervention may be necessary in severe cases, in order to relieve pressure or repair ruptured vessels. Recovery is frequently assisted by rehabilitation which includes physiotherapy and cognitive therapy. In the initial stage and customized care have significant positive effects on the results and minimize the adverse effects in the long run."

Salim Khan: A Legacy in Hindi Cinema

Born in 1935 in Indore, Salim Khan rose to fame as part of the legendary screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, alongside Javed Akhtar. They revolutionized Hindi cinema in the 1970s with classics like Zanjeer, Deewaar, and Sholay, shaping Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic “angry young man” persona.