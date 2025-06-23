Salman Khan Reveals Shocking Brain Aneurysm Diagnosis: Expert Explains Causes, Risks, And Treatment Options

In a surprising revelation on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show,' Bollywood megastar Salman Khan opened up about battling multiple severe health conditions, including brain aneurysm, AV malformation, and trigeminal neuralgia. Speaking casually yet candidly during the show’s premiere episode recently, the 59-year-old actor stunned fans by sharing how he continues to work despite these critical challenges.

“I'm out here breaking my bones every day, ribs are fractured, I'm working despite having trigeminal neuralgia, there's an aneurysm in the brain, yet I'm still working. There’s also an AV malformation, and still, I'm carrying on,” said Khan during the show.

His statement has sparked widespread concern and curiosity about what these medical conditions really mean, especially brain aneurysm, a potentially life-threatening neurological issue.

We spoke to Dr Praveen Gupta, Chairman, Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS), Gurugram, to understand the risks, symptoms, and treatments associated with this silent but dangerous condition.

What Is a Brain Aneurysm?

“A brain aneurysm is essentially a bulge in the wall of an artery in the brain,” says Dr Praveen. “It happens due to a weakness in the artery wall, which leads to an outpouching or balloon-like structure that becomes prone to rupture.”

If such a rupture occurs, it can cause a brain hemorrhage, which is a form of stroke. Depending on the size, location, and timing of the rupture, it can result in severe brain damage or even death.

Symptoms: How Do You Know If You Have It?

One of the most alarming aspects of brain aneurysms is that they are often asymptomatic until they rupture. However, Dr Praveen highlights some warning signs:

1. The worst headache of your life

2. Neck stiffness

3. Tingling or numbness in the body

4. Double vision or visual disturbances

5. Facial pain (due to nerve displacement)

In some cases, the aneurysm can compress nearby nerves, leading to complications such as loss of vision or difficulty moving the eyes.

Is Brain Aneurysm Fatal?

According to Dr Praveen, a brain aneurysm can be fatal if it bursts. The rupture causes bleeding in the brain (hemorrhagic stroke), which requires immediate medical attention.

“Diagnosis needs to be made fast through a CT angiogram or DSA (Digital Subtraction Angiography),” he explains. Once detected, treatment can involve endovascular coiling (a minimally invasive method to block the aneurysm) or surgical clipping, which closes off the aneurysm to prevent rupture.

Managing and Preventing a Brain Aneurysm

Though the diagnosis is daunting, there are ways to manage and reduce risk:

1. Monitor and maintain healthy blood pressure

2. Avoid smoking and alcohol

3. Stay physically active and eat a healthy diet

4. Get screened regularly if you have a family history of aneurysms

Dr Praveen stresses that awareness is key, especially since many people may live with an aneurysm unknowingly until symptoms arise or a rupture occurs.

What is Trigeminal Neuralgia and AV Malformation?

Salman also mentioned trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic pain condition affecting the trigeminal nerve in the face, often described as “one of the most excruciating pains known to man.” It causes sudden, intense facial pain even from mild stimuli like brushing teeth or smiling.

Dr Praveen says, "AV malformation (Arteriovenous Malformation) is another rare but serious condition where abnormal blood vessels connect arteries and veins in the brain, increasing the risk of hemorrhage or seizure."

Salman Khan’s Resilience Inspires Awareness

Despite his health challenges, Salman Khan’s revelation reflects not only his physical resilience but also brings attention to critical neurological conditions that often go undiagnosed.

His fans are applauding him for his transparency and work ethic, even as they urge him to prioritise his health. More importantly, his story may help thousands recognise the importance of neurological checkups, especially for those with a family history or subtle symptoms.

Salman Khan's disclosure is a powerful reminder that even the strongest among us face invisible battles. A brain aneurysm might not always come with warning signs, but when it does, time is of the essence. Knowing the symptoms, getting regular screenings, and making healthy lifestyle choices can be life-saving.

If you or someone you know experiences sudden, severe headaches or visual changes, don’t ignore the signs. Seek professional help immediately, because awareness is the first step toward prevention.