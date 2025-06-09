Salt, Stress And Screen Time- The Triple Threat To Your Blood Pressure In The Digital Age

A recent ICMR- INDIAB study reported a 30.7 % prevalence of hypertension in the Indian population. Roughly one in four Indian adult is hypertensive with projections suggesting a continuous rise in the prevalence over the coming years.



Hypertension is one of the leading and largely “life style” induced diseases prevalent today. By definition, it is an elevated arterial blood pressure, with the current standard threshold of systolic blood pressure of 130mmHg or higher and a diastolic blood pressure of 80mmHg or higher.

Dr. Purabi Koch, Consultant, Non-Invasive Cardiology, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai shares about the triple threat to your Blood Pressure in the digital age. India’s hidden hypertension crisis is largely due to the present lifestyle where salt, stress and screen time have triggered a surge of hypertension especially in young adults. This triple threat is well documented and crucial.

Here is how they contribute:

1. SALT: High salt consumption is strongly linked to elevated blood pressures. Sodium is known to cause water retention which increases the blood volume and consequently the blood pressures. Most of the processed foods have a high sodium content, sometimes exceeding the recommended limits (less than 5g salt/day)

Evidence has shown that decreasing salt intake can lower the systolic blood pressure by 4-8mmHg in hypertensive patients.

2. STRESS: Stress is a natural psychological response to challenges but chronic stress can elevate the blood pressures over time. It activates the sympathetic nervous system and releases hormones like cortisol and adrenaline which in turn increase the heart rates and blood pressures. Short term blood pressure spikes can if left unchecked result in sustained hypertension. Mindfulness, deep breathing exercises and therapy can relieve stress and lower blood pressures.

3. SCREEN TIME: Excessive screen time promotes not only a sedentary lifestyle but also poor quality sleep resulting in higher blood pressures. This effect is now seen alarmingly often in children and adolescents as well.

