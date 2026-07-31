/Sawan Somwar 2026 fasting tips: 10 healthy ways to keep your body fit and mind calm during vrat

Sawan Somwar holds a special place for Lord Shiva's devotees. Mondays through the Sawan month become fasting days for many, an act of devotion and faith. Spiritually, there's a lot to gain from it, but health can't take a backseat either. Get the habits right, and you'll stay active, fresh, and balanced through the whole day.
Warm water, or lemon water that's the way to begin. It helps flush things out and gets hydration going right from the start.
Fasting or not, fluids still matter. Water, coconut water, buttermilk if it's allowed — keep drinking. Skip this, and dehydration creeps in fast, along with energy crashes.
Fruits, boiled potatoes, sabudana, kuttu-based dishes: simple, light, easy on the stomach. That's the goal here.
Fried vrat snacks taste good, but they'll leave you feeling heavy and sluggish. It's better to keep meals light and cut back on the oil.
Small portions, spread across the day, that keeps energy steadier and cut down the risk of overeating.
Bananas, apples, and papaya are natural energy sources, packed with vitamins. They help digestion too, which matters a lot when you're fasting.
Energy dips during a normal fast so rest properly. Don't push your body harder than it wants to go right now.
This isn't only about what you eat, or don't. Mental peace matters just as much. Set aside time for meditation, chanting, and prayer.
Too much tea, coffee, sugary drinks that's a recipe for acidity and energy crashes. Cut back while fasting, at least.
When the fast ends, resist the urge to overeat. Ease in fruits, something light, and let your body adjust gradually.
Fasting through Sawan Somwar is a genuinely meaningful way to connect spiritually but health still deserves attention alongside it. Stick to these basics, and both body and mind stay in balance. Stay hydrated, eat with some thought behind it, and lean into positivity that's what makes the fast worthwhile.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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