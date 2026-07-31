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Sawan Somwar 2026 fasting tips: 10 healthy ways to keep your body fit and mind calm during vrat

Fasting during Sawan Somwar can be healthy if you follow the right habits like staying hydrated, eating light sattvik food, and taking proper rest.
Simple tips like avoiding fried food, including fruits, and maintaining mental calm can help keep your body and mind balanced.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 01:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
Sawan Somwar 2026 fasting tips: 10 healthy ways to keep your body fit and mind calm during vrat
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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Sawan Somwar 2026 fasting tips: 10 healthy ways to keep your body fit and mind calm during vrat
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