Say Goodbye To Flabby Arms: Try THESE Yoga Poses To Loose Arm Fat

Are you struggling with stubborn arm fat that won’t seem to go away no matter how much you diet or exercise? Yoga might be the secret you’re missing! While yoga is best known for improving flexibility and calming the mind, it can also be an incredibly effective way to tone your arms and build lean muscle. The best part? You don’t need equipment—just a mat, consistency, and patience.

Here are some of the best yoga poses to help you lose arm fat and sculpt toned, strong arms.

1. Plank Pose (Phalakasana)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Targets: Biceps, triceps, shoulders, core

The plank pose is a total-body strengthener that works your arms intensely.

How to do it:

Start on all fours.

Step your feet back so your body forms a straight line from head to heels.

Keep your shoulders over your wrists and engage your core.

Hold for 30–60 seconds.

Tip: Keep your arms straight and avoid sinking your hips.

2. Chaturanga Dandasana (Four-Limbed Staff Pose)

Targets: Triceps, shoulders, chest

Often part of the Sun Salutation sequence, Chaturanga is like a low plank push-up that tones your arms beautifully.

How to do it:

Begin in plank pose.

Lower your body halfway down, keeping your elbows close to your sides.

Stop when your upper arms are parallel to the floor.

Push back up or transition into Upward-Facing Dog.

Tip: Move slowly and with control—form matters more than speed.

3. Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Targets: Shoulders, upper back, arms

This classic yoga pose stretches and strengthens the upper body while engaging your arm muscles.

How to do it:

Start in a plank position.

Lift your hips up and back to form an inverted “V.”

Spread your fingers wide and press firmly into the mat.

Hold for 30–60 seconds.

Tip: Keep your arms straight and your weight evenly distributed.

4. Dolphin Pose (Ardha Pincha Mayurasana)

Targets: Triceps, shoulders, upper back

Dolphin pose is a variation of Downward Dog that intensifies arm engagement.

How to do it:

Start on your forearms and knees.

Lift your hips up and back like in Downward Dog.

Keep your elbows shoulder-width apart and press your forearms firmly into the ground.

Hold for 30 seconds.

Tip: Keep your shoulders away from your ears and engage your core.

5. Side Plank (Vasisthasana)

Targets: Triceps, shoulders, obliques

A powerful pose for toning the arms and improving balance.

How to do it:

From plank pose, shift your weight onto one hand.

Stack your feet and raise your opposite arm toward the sky.

Keep your body in a straight line.

Hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides.

Tip: Modify by dropping your bottom knee to the floor for extra support.

6. Upward Plank Pose (Purvottanasana)

Targets: Triceps, wrists, shoulders, glutes

This pose strengthens the entire back body while toning your arms.

How to do it:

Sit with your legs extended and palms on the floor behind you.

Press through your hands and lift your hips toward the ceiling.

Let your head drop back gently and hold for 20–30 seconds.

Tip: Engage your triceps and keep your arms straight for best results.

How Often Should You Practice?

For visible results, practice these poses at least 4–5 times per week. Combine your yoga sessions with a healthy diet, hydration, and some cardio to accelerate fat loss. Remember—spot reduction is a myth, but these poses help tone muscles and boost overall metabolism.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)