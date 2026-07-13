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Scientists discover why exercise can reverse muscle ageing and keep you stronger

Researchers have identified a key gene that may explain why regular exercise helps ageing muscles stay stronger and healthier. The discovery could pave the way for new treatments to slow age-related muscle loss and improve recovery in older adults.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 03:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
Scientists discover why exercise can reverse muscle ageing and keep you stronger
Image Credit: Freepik

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