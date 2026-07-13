/Scientists discover why exercise can reverse muscle ageing and keep you stronger

The team discovered that exercise can help reverse this imbalance, provided the underlying regulatory system remains responsive. Assistant Professor Tang Hong-Wen from the Cancer and Stem Cell Biology Program at Duke-NUS, the study's lead author, said: "Exercise can reverse this process, correcting the imbalance. Physical activity activates certain proteins which lower DEAF1 levels, bringing the growth pathway back into balance. This allows aging muscles to clear out damaged proteins, rebuild themselves properly, and help them stay stronger and more resilient."