Scientists shocked: This everyday plant could remove microplastics from your drinking water

Imagine pulling out microplastics from various water sources and making it viable for consumption, without any complex chemical treatments or large-scale industrial processes. A substance that occurs naturally can get the job done, even outperform conventional chemicals. Scientists from Washington DC have discovered that moringa seeds can help pull microplastics out of water, rivalling standard chemical treatments. The plant-based extract causes plastic particles to clump together, making them easier to filter away. This low-cost, natural solution could be a game-changer for cleaner drinking water, especially in smaller communities.

Researchers at the Institute of Science and Technology of São Paulo State University (ICT-UNESP) in São José dos Campos, Brazil, have found that Moringa oleifera, commonly known as moringa or white acacia, could help remove microplastics from water. The findings were published in ACS Omega, a journal of the American Chemical Society.

What is Moringa?

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Moringa is native to India and grows well in many tropical regions. Its leaves and seeds are widely consumed as food due to their nutritional value. Scientists have also been exploring the seeds for years because of their potential role in water purification.

Moringa seed extract performs like a chemical treatment

"We showed that the saline extract from the seeds performs similarly to aluminum sulfate, which is used in treatment plants to coagulate water containing microplastics. In more alkaline waters, it performed even better than the chemical product," says Gabrielle Batista, the first author of the study. She carried out the research during her master's degree in the Post-Graduate Program in Civil and Environmental Engineering (PPGECA) at the Bauru School of Engineering (FEB) at UNESP.

The study was led by Adriano Goncalves dos Reis, a professor at ICT-UNESP and in the PPGECA at FEB-UNESP. "The only drawback found so far regarding aluminum sulfate was the increase in dissolved organic matter, the removal of which could make the process more expensive. However, on a small scale, such as on rural properties and in small communities, the method could be used cost-effectively and efficiently," says Reis.

How coagulation helps remove microplastics

The research focused on in-line filtration, a method in which water is first treated with a coagulant and then passed through a sand filter. This approach works best for water with low turbidity, meaning it is relatively clear and requires fewer preliminary treatment steps.

Coagulation plays a key role because microplastics and other contaminants carry a negative electrical charge. This causes them to repel each other and prevents them from being captured easily during filtration. Coagulants, including moringa salt extract (which can be made at home) and aluminum sulfate, neutralise these charges. As a result, the particles stick together, forming larger clusters that can be removed more easily.

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How to make moringa salt extract at home?

Making Moringa Salt (also known as Murungai Uppu) at home involves drying or dry-roasting fresh moringa leaves and combining them with salt to create a nutrient-dense, iron-rich seasoning.

Method 1

Dry Roast Method (Easiest): Wash 3 bunches of fresh moringa leaves thoroughly and remove thick stems, then spread them on a cloth for about 5 hours to absorb excess moisture. Dry roast the leaves on a low flame in a pan until crisp, and separately dry roast 1/2 kg of rock salt for 1–2 minutes. Add the roasted leaves to the salt, stir for 3–5 minutes, let it cool, and blend into a fine powder. Store in an airtight container for up to a year.

Method 2

Shade Drying Method (Nutrient-Dense): Wash fresh moringa leaves well and pat them dry, then spread them on a clean cotton cloth in a well-ventilated shaded area for 2–7 days until completely dry and brittle. Once dried, remove the leaves from the stems and grind them into a fine powder using a grinder, then mix this powder with roasted rock salt or sea salt to prepare the final blend.

Method 3

Moringa Juice Salt: Grind a handful of moringa leaves along with some curry leaves and a little water, then strain to extract the juice. In a pan, add 1/2 kg of salt along with 2 ladles of this juice, mix well, and roast on low heat until all the moisture evaporates and the salt becomes completely dry. Let it cool, then grind into a fine powder for use.

Important Tips

1. Avoid Direct Sunlight: Do not dry leaves under direct sunlight as it causes a loss of nutrients.

2. Ensure Dryness: Make sure the leaves are completely dry before blending to prevent the mixture from spoiling.

3. Storage: Store in a dry, clean glass jar away from sunlight. Moringa salt is also used to boost hemoglobin levels and manage blood pressure.

Earlier work by the same research group showed that moringa seeds are effective throughout a full treatment cycle, including flocculation, sedimentation, and filtration. The findings highlight moringa as a promising, more sustainable option for reducing microplastics in drinking water, especially in smaller communities where cost and accessibility are key concerns.

(With ANI inputs)

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