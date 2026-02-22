Advertisement
NewsHealthSeason change alert: 7 common mistakes you must avoid when winter turns into summer
SEASON CHANGE HEALTH TIPS

Season change alert: 7 common mistakes you must avoid when winter turns into summer

Season Change Alert: The transition between winter and summer may feel pleasant, but it’s when the body is most vulnerable to fatigue, infections, and sudden health issues. Avoiding a few common mistakes during this seasonal shift can help you stay energetic, balanced, and illness-free.

 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 06:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Season change alert: 7 common mistakes you must avoid when winter turns into summerPic Credit: Freepik

Seasonal transitions confuse not just your wardrobe, but also your metabolism, immunity, and digestion. The body needs time to adapt to changing temperatures, and sudden lifestyle changes can lead to colds, dehydration, skin issues, or digestive discomfort. Here’s what you should avoid doing during this delicate phase.

1. Don’t Suddenly Switch To Cold Foods And Drinks

After months of warm meals, jumping straight to chilled water, cold desserts, or aerated drinks can shock your digestive system and weaken immunity.

Why avoid it: It slows digestion and increases the risk of sore throat, congestion, and bloating.

What to do instead: Choose room-temperature foods and gradually introduce cooling items like fruits.

2. Don’t Stop Using Moisturiser

Many people assume skincare is only a winter concern, but fluctuating weather still dehydrates the skin.

Why avoid it: Sudden dryness can lead to irritation, breakouts, and sensitivity. 

What to do instead: Use a light, hydrating moisturiser to maintain the skin barrier.

3. Don’t Reduce Water Intake Because It’s Not Fully Summer Yet

You may not feel as thirsty as peak summer, but the body is already losing more fluids as temperatures rise.

Why avoid it: Mild dehydration causes fatigue, headaches, and dull skin. 

What to do instead: Increase water intake gradually and include hydrating foods like cucumber and coconut water.

4. Don’t Wear Extremely Light Clothes Too Soon

Warm afternoons can be misleading, while mornings and evenings may still carry a chill.

Why avoid it: Sudden exposure can trigger seasonal flu, stiffness, or body aches.

What to do instead: Dress in breathable layers that can be added or removed easily.

5. Don’t Skip Immunity-Supporting Foods

Many people relax their diet as winter ends, reducing intake of nuts, spices, and warm foods that support immunity.

Why avoid it: Seasonal transitions are when viral infections spread most easily.

What to do instead: Continue including turmeric, garlic, soaked nuts, and balanced meals.

6. Don’t Change Your Workout Intensity Abruptly

As the weather becomes warmer, people often increase exercise intensity suddenly.

Why avoid it: The body is still adjusting to temperature changes, which can lead to exhaustion or muscle strain.

What to do instead: Gradually adapt workouts and stay well hydrated.

7. Don’t Ignore Sleep Pattern Changes

Longer days and shifting temperatures can disturb sleep cycles, even if you don’t realise it.

Why avoid it: Poor sleep weakens immunity and lowers energy levels. 

What to do instead: Maintain a consistent bedtime and allow the body to adapt naturally.

Why This Seasonal Shift Needs Extra Care

The period between winter and summer is considered a stress phase for the body because it must recalibrate temperature regulation, hydration balance, and metabolism simultaneously. Supporting this transition with gradual changes, rather than sudden ones, helps maintain stability and prevents seasonal illnesses.

Small mindful adjustments now can help you avoid fatigue, allergies, and infections later.

 

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by  qualified medical professionals.)

 

 

About the Author
authorImg
Ananya Kaushal

Sub Editor - Lifestyle and Entertainment

