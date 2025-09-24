Season Is Changing! Here’s Are 5 Ways Treat Cough And Fever At Home And What You Must Avoid

As the seasons change, many people start experiencing coughs, colds, and fever. These common ailments are usually caused by the body adjusting to the new weather, but they can make you uncomfortable if not managed properly. While mild symptoms often go away on their own, certain home remedies and precautions can help you feel better faster.

Home Remedies for Cough and Fever

1. Stay Hydrated

Drinking plenty of water helps your body flush out toxins and keeps your throat moist, reducing irritation. Warm fluids like herbal teas, warm water with honey and lemon, or clear soups can be soothing.

2. Ginger and Honey

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties, while honey soothes the throat. Mix fresh ginger juice with honey or steep ginger slices in hot water for tea. This can help reduce coughing and mild fever symptoms.

3. Steam Inhalation

Inhaling steam helps clear nasal passages and eases congestion. You can add a few drops of eucalyptus oil to hot water for added relief. Make sure the water isn’t too hot to avoid burns.

4. Turmeric Milk

Turmeric has natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Drinking warm milk with a pinch of turmeric before bed can help boost immunity and reduce symptoms.

5. Rest

Your body needs energy to fight infections. Adequate sleep and rest are essential for a speedy recovery. Avoid overexertion during this period.

Foods and Habits to Avoid

Cold and Icy Foods: Ice creams, chilled drinks, and raw salads can aggravate cough and throat irritation.

Spicy and Oily Foods: These can trigger acid reflux, which may worsen coughing.

Excessive Sugar: Sugar can weaken the immune system and prolong recovery.

Smoking and Alcohol: Both can irritate the respiratory system and increase inflammation.

Overuse of Antibiotics: For mild cough and fever, antibiotics are unnecessary unless prescribed by a doctor.

When to See a Doctor

While home remedies work for mild cases, consult a healthcare professional if you experience:

High fever persisting for more than 2–3 days

Shortness of breath or wheezing

Severe sore throat or difficulty swallowing

Chest pain or persistent cough

Seasonal changes often bring cough and mild fever, but simple home remedies, staying hydrated, and avoiding certain foods can help you recover quickly. Remember to rest, nourish your body, and seek medical attention if symptoms worsen.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)