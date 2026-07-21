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Seema Sajdeh's anti-ageing microneedling video: Doctors reveal risk & benefits

Seema Sajdeh has sparked fresh interest in anti-ageing skincare after sharing a video of her microneedling session, calling it her "secret to staying young." Experts explain how the treatment works, who can benefit from it, and the precautions to keep in mind before opting for the procedure.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 02:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
Seema Sajdeh's anti-ageing microneedling video: Doctors reveal risk & benefits
Image Credit: Seema Sajdeh, Instagram

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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