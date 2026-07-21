Seema Sajdeh, known for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, is once again keeping fans in the loop about her beauty routine, this time sharing a video of herself getting microneedling done. The 50-year-old, who's always pretty open about the procedures she gets, called it her “secret to staying young.” Before things got started, a numbing cream was applied to keep her comfortable, and she walked viewers through how the treatment works, a device with tiny needles that works on the skin's texture, leaving it smoother and tighter, followed by an antiseptic. Once it was done, her doctor told her to avoid washing her face for a full 24 hours to let the skin heal properly. The video has recieved a lot of attention from people curious about anti-ageing treatments like this one, but it's worth knowing there are risks involved too. We spoke to experts to break down how the procedure actually works, what it involves, and who it's really suited for.
"Microneedling works by making a multitude of tiny, controlled punctures in the skin, which stimulate the body's natural repair mechanism and encourage the formation of collagen. Over a series of sessions, this can help improve the appearance of acne scars, fine lines, uneven texture and even enlarged pores. It’s important to note that microneedling is a medical procedure, rather than a beauty treatment, and as such, you shouldn’t be doing it willy-nilly or with unregulated devices," says Dr Radhika Raheja, Dermatology & Hair Transplant, Asian Hospital.
"Microneedling is a minimally invasive skin treatment that involves the use of very fine, sterile needles to create controlled micro-injuries in the skin. This stimulates the body’s natural healing response and promotes collagen and elastin production which can gradually improve skin texture, fine lines, acne scars, enlarged pores and mild pigmentation. However, the results are gradual and the procedure should always be carried out by a qualified dermatologist with a medically approved device and sterile technique," says Dr Pooja Chopra, Visiting Consultant, Dermatology, Aakash Healthcare.
Dr Radhika says, "The key factors are good patient selection, a sterile environment, the right needle depth and proper post-procedure care. Patients should not self-treat using home devices or have the procedure performed by an untrained person, as this can lead to a higher risk of infection, scarring, changes in pigmentation and prolonged irritation. Depending on the skin condition, a dermatologist may also suggest avoiding retinoids, exfoliating acids and other possibly irritating products before and after the procedure."
"Before undergoing microneedling, patients should provide their dermatologist with their entire medical history, any current medications and any active skin conditions. They may be told to stop using certain products temporarily, such as retinoids and strong exfoliants, depending on their skin type and treatment plan. There may be some redness, mild swelling and sensitivity for a short time after the procedure. Patients should refrain from unnecessary touching of the treated area, harsh skin care products, excessive sun exposure and makeup for the period recommended by their doctor, while diligently using sunscreen and following the prescribed aftercare routine," reveals Dr Pooja.
"Microneedling can be helpful for many adults, but it should be avoided or delayed for people with active acne lesions, skin infections, open wounds, active eczema or psoriasis, a tendency to excessive scarring, or certain medical conditions or medications that may affect healing. Anyone who has recently had procedures or treatments that make the skin very sensitive should also seek medical advice before considering microneedling. The safest way to decide whether the procedure is appropriate and how it should be performed is through a thorough consultation," reveals Dr Radhika.
"Microneedling might be right for adults who are worried about things like acne scars, uneven skin texture, fine lines and big pores. However, people with active skin infections, open wounds, uncontrolled acne, certain inflammatory skin conditions, a tendency to form abnormal scars, or specific medical conditions may need to avoid or postpone the procedure. "This is not a one size fits all treatment and a proper dermatological consultation, is essential before proceeding," reveals Dr Pooja.
(Serious skincare treatments like microneedling should never be conducted without thorough consultation with a qualified dermatologist. If performed poorly, it can pose a serious and permanent damage to facial skin. This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about medical conditions.)
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