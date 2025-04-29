Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Shocking Truth About His Fitness Routine At 59 — Only 2 Meals And Just 5 Hours Of Sleep?

Even at 59, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan continues to captivate fans not just with his performances but with his strikingly youthful appearance. While his sculpted physique and charismatic presence leave many wondering about the secret behind his timeless look, an old interview clip has resurfaced — offering a candid peek into SRK’s no-fuss, disciplined lifestyle.

In the now-viral video, Shah Rukh is seen chatting with RJ Devanggana, giving fans a rare glimpse into his daily routine. The superstar reveals that his approach to health and fitness is refreshingly simple: no complex diets, just two basic meals a day, and consistency.

“I eat only lunch and dinner — that’s it,” Khan shared. “I don’t snack or eat anything else in between. I’m not fond of elaborate dishes. My regular meals usually consist of sprouts, grilled chicken, broccoli, and sometimes a little dal. It’s been this way for years.”

What’s surprising is that despite his strict self-discipline, Shah Rukh doesn’t believe in deprivation. He happily indulges when dining with others or traveling. “If I’m flying or visiting someone, I eat whatever is offered — biryani, roti, parathas, even ghee-rich food or a big glass of lassi. I never say no to hospitality.”

But it’s not just food that defines his lifestyle — sleep is another major factor. In a separate interview with The Guardian last year, Khan confessed he sleeps only five hours a night, going to bed at 5 AM and waking around 10 AM. He shared, “When Mark Wahlberg is waking up, I’m just going to sleep. That’s my rhythm.”

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Shah Rukh took the opportunity to focus on self-improvement. “At 55, I paused everything. I told those around me to pick up new skills — learn something, get fit. I followed my own advice, and that’s how I built the body I have today,” he said with pride.

Despite not following any fad diets or fitness crazes, his consistency and mindful eating have become the cornerstone of his age-defying charm. He’s not a slave to calories or carbs — he simply knows when to say no and when to enjoy.

Looking ahead, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for another milestone — his debut at the Met Gala on May 5, 2025. Representing Indian fashion in collaboration with designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee under the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” his appearance is already being called one of the most anticipated moments in fashion.

Whether it’s on-screen or off, SRK proves that true style — and good health — comes from balance, humility, and discipline.