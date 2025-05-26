‘Shastron Mein Likha Hai…’: Why Akshay Kumar Doesn’t Eat After 6:30 PM And His Go-To High-Protein Salad Recipe

Akshay Kumar continues to be a beacon of fitness and discipline at 57, and it’s no surprise that his lifestyle choices still go viral. In a widely shared video, the Bollywood superstar opened up about a simple but powerful health principle he follows—no food after 6:30 PM.

“Shastron mein likha hai, 6.30 baje ke baad khaana nahi khaana chahiye,” Akshay said in an interview. Staying true to his belief in traditional wisdom, he explained why eating late at night does more harm than most people realise. “When you eat late, like at 10 or 11 pm, your body goes to rest, but your gut stays awake trying to digest food. This delays recovery and puts extra strain on your system,” he explained.

What Does Akshay Eat If He Gets Hungry?

Despite this strict routine, Akshay admits that late-night hunger is natural. His solution? A light and nutritious alternative. “If I feel hungry at night, I eat egg whites, carrots, radish, soup, or salad,” he shared.

One of his favorite picks? A high-protein sprout salad—not only tasty but packed with essential nutrients. And yes, he even shared the exact recipe!

Akshay Kumar’s Power-Packed Sprout Salad Recipe

Here’s how the actor curbs hunger without compromising on health:

Ingredients:

- Sprouted moong

- 1 cup each of finely chopped onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers

- A handful of boiled corn

- 1 small cup of pomegranate seeds

- ½ small cup of diced raw mango

- A few raw peanuts

Seasoning:

- 1 tsp black pepper powder

- Black salt to taste

- 1 tsp roasted cumin powder

- 1 tbsp olive oil

- Fresh coriander and mint leaves

- Juice of half a lemon

Method:

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl. In a separate bowl, blend all the spices, herbs, and lemon juice into the olive oil. Pour this dressing over the salad, mix well, and it’s ready to eat.

Why This Salad Works Wonders

This sprout-based salad is more than just a snack—it’s a nutrition bomb. Sprouts are loaded with fiber, calcium, vitamins A and C, potassium, and phosphorus. They are great for digestion, energy, and keeping you full without piling on the calories. The fresh veggies and fruits in the salad add antioxidants, while raw mango and pomegranate give it a tangy, refreshing twist.

Germinated sprouts also see a rise in essential fatty acids—making this a low-cost, high-benefit meal option for health-conscious individuals.

A Word of Caution

While sprouts are incredibly healthy, they can pose risks for certain individuals. Raw or uncooked sprouts may carry bacteria, potentially causing food poisoning in those with weakened immune systems—like children, the elderly, or people with autoimmune conditions. Also, their high protein and fiber content can be hard on the kidneys if consumed excessively by those with renal issues.

Akshay Kumar’s unwavering discipline proves that fitness is as much about timing and choices as it is about workouts. His post-6:30 PM rule might seem tough, but it’s rooted in ancient wisdom and modern science. By opting for hydrating, protein-rich salads and natural snacks, he keeps both his cravings and health in check. Maybe it's time we tried taking a leaf out of his book too.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)