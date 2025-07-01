Shefali Jariwala’s Sudden Death Raises Red Flags Over Anti-Ageing Treatments - Expert Weighs In

The untimely death of Bollywood personality Shefali Jariwala, best known for her iconic role in Kaanta Laga, has sent shockwaves across the nation. At just 42, her sudden cardiac arrest on June 27, 2025, left fans and colleagues in disbelief. She was reportedly rushed to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital in Andheri by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, but was tragically declared dead on arrival.

While police are still investigating the exact cause of her death, whispers around her long-term use of anti-ageing and skin-lightening treatments, including glutathione IV infusions, have come to the surface, raising serious concerns about the dark side of aesthetic wellness trends.

What Experts Say: The Hidden Dangers of Anti-Ageing Therapies

According to Dr BL Jangid, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon at SkinQure Clinic, Delhi, the popularity of anti-ageing procedures, especially injectable treatments, has exploded in the last decade.

“From oral supplements to IV infusions, people are chasing youth without understanding the risks. And glutathione, unfortunately, is often marketed as a miracle,” warns Dr Jangid.

What Is Glutathione and Why Is It Used?

Glutathione is a natural antioxidant found in our body. It plays a key role in detoxification and cellular repair. In recent years, it has gained cult status in the skincare and wellness industry for:

1. Reducing pigmentation

2. Brightening the skin

3. Offering supposed 'anti-ageing' benefits

It is available in oral capsules and intravenous infusions. And here's where the red flags begin.

IV Glutathione: The Risky Shortcut to ‘Youth’

While oral glutathione supplements are generally safe under prescribed dosages, IV glutathione is far more controversial. The intravenous form introduces high doses directly into the bloodstream, often without proper regulatory guidelines.

Dr Jangid reveals risks and possible side effects of IV Glutathione:

1. Allergic reactions and skin rashes

2. Inflammation and respiratory distress

3. Worsening of asthma symptoms

4. Damage to liver and kidney functions

“There are no globally accepted safety standards for IV glutathione doses,” says Dr Jangid. “Unregulated clinics and salons offering such treatments are playing with people’s lives.”

What You Should Know Before Opting for Any Anti-Ageing Therapy

1. Always consult a qualified dermatologist or plastic surgeon

2. Avoid treatments at salons, spas, or unlicensed beauty clinics

3. If necessary, choose oral supplements under medical guidance

4. Demand full information about dosage, risks, and alternative options

“It’s crucial to treat your skin like an organ, not a canvas. Anti-ageing should be medically monitored, not driven by trends,” Dr Jangid explains.

Is Beauty Worth the Risk?

Shefali’s case may serve as a wake-up call. As aesthetics and beauty standards drive demand for quick fixes, consumers need to be better informed about the potential life-threatening complications of unregulated treatments.

Dr Jangid stresses, "No anti-ageing result is worth endangering your life."

Glutathione may promise a brighter, younger you, but when taken without medical supervision, especially via IV, it may lead to irreversible harm. Beauty, after all, is only skin deep. But your health? That’s a life-or-death decision.